OTG vs NK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Ford Trophy (New Zealand ODD) Match 17 – Dec 15, 2020

In the 17th match of the ongoing 2020-21 Ford Trophy (New Zealand ODD), Otago face Northern Knights at the University Oval in Dunedin. While Northern Knights are placed second in the Ford Trophy table with 17 points, Otago are in third place with 12 points in their kitty.

Otago opened their Ford Trophy campaign with wins in their rain-affected high-scoring games against Central Districts. However, in their next game in the tournament, they lost to Auckland by 113 runs.

Otago got back to winning ways in the Ford Trophy with a seven-wicket win but faltered once again against Northern Knights, failing to hunt down a 324-run target.

Meanwhile, Northern Knights have been pretty consistent in the 2020-21 Ford Trophy, racking up a couple of wins either side of a heavy defeat against Canterbury. Since that loss, the Anton Devcich-led side recorded a thrilling win over the same opposition by chasing down a 267-run target with a ball to spare before defending 323 runs in their next Ford Trophy game with relative ease.

Ford Trophy 2020-21: Squads to choose from

Otago: Matt Bacon, Neil Broom, Jacob Duffy, Josh Finnie, Nick Kelly, Anaru Kitchen, Dale Phillips, Nathan Smith, Michael Rae, Mitch Renwick, Micahel Rippon, Hamish Rutherford.

Northern Knights: Jeet Raval, Katene Clarke, Bharat Popli, Henry Cooper, Dean Brownlie, Anton Devcich, Brett Hamptom, Brett Randell, Josef Walker, Jake Gibson, Anurag Verma, Peter Bocck, Matthew Fisher.

Predicted Playing-XIs

Otago: Nick Kelly, Mitch Renwick (wk), Neil Broom, Dale Phillips, Josh Finnie, Anaru Kitchen, Michael Rippon, Nathan Smith, Matthew Bacon, Jacob Duffy (c), Michael Rae.

Northern Knights: Katene Clarke, Jeet Raval, Dean Brownlie, Henry Cooper, Anton Devcich (c), Brett Hampton, Peter Bocock (wk), Anurag Verma, Joe Walker, Brett Randell, Jake Gibson.

Match Details

Match: Otago vs Northern Knights

Date: December 18th 2020, 3:30 AM IST

Venue: University Oval, Dunedin.

Pitch Report

The track at the University Oval in Dunedin is usually a good one to bat on.

It hosted its first 50-over game of the season on the 13th of December, where Otago and Northern Knights played their first of two back-to-back games, with the latter racking up 323 runs batting first.

Not a lot is expected to change in the span of 48 hours, and another high-scoring game could be in store.

Ford Trophy (New Zealand ODD) Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (OTG vs NK)

Dream11 team for Otago vs Northern Knights - Ford Trophy (New Zealand ODD).

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mitch Renwick, Neil Broom, Katene Clarke, Jeet Raval, Anton Devcich, Anaru Kitchen, Michael Rippon, Brett Hampton, Nathan Smith, Michael Rae, Brett Randell.

Captain: Brett Hampton. Vice-captain: Anaru Kitchen.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mitch Renwick, Nick Kelly, Katene Clarke, Henry Cooper, Dean Brownlie, Anaru Kitchen, Michael Rippon, Brett Hampton, Matt Bacon, Anurag Verma, Brett Randell.

Captain: Katene Clarke. Vice-captain: Michael Rippon.