OV v CK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Super Smash T20 Match – Dec 29, 2020

Otago Volts will lock horns with Canterbury Kings in the 4th match of the Dream11 Super Smash T20 on Tuesday at the Molyneux Park in Alexandra. Otago Volts got off to a flying start to their campaign and registered a massive 45 run victory over Auckland Aces in their first match of the tournament.

Canterbury Kings, on the other hand, will begin their campaign with this fixture. They finished fifth during the last edition with 18 points and won four of their ten matches.

Both teams have some fantastic players in their squads and it will be interesting to see which team registers a victory in this game.

Squads to choose from

Otago Volts

Matt Bacon, Neil Broom, Max Chu (WK), Jacob Duffy (C), Josh Finnie, Dean Foxcroft, Camden Hawkins, Llew Johnson, Mitchell McClenaghan, Anaru Kitchen, Nick Kelly, Jarrod McKay, Dale Phillips, Hamish Rutherford, Mitch Renwick (WK), Michael Rippon, Michael Rae and Nathan Smith.

Canterbury Kings

Todd Astle, Chad Bowes, Jack Boyle, Leo Carter, Sean Davey, Cam Fletcher (WK), Andrew Hazeldine, Tyler Lortan, Ken McClure, Cole McConchie (C), Daryl Mitchell, Ed Nuttall, Fraser Sheat, Henry Shipley, Theo van Woerkom, Will Williams, Matt Henry, Tom Latham and Henry Nicholls.

Predicted Playing-11s

Advertisement

Otago Volts

Matt Bacon, Neil Broom, Jacob Duffy (C), Anaru Kitchen, Nick Kelly, Dale Phillips, Hamish Rutherford, Mitch Renwick (WK), Michael Rippon, Llew Johnson, Mitchell McClenaghan.

Canterbury Kings

Todd Astle, Chad Bowes, Jack Boyle, Leo Carter, Sean Davey, Cam Fletcher (WK), Ken McClure, Cole McConchie (C), Ed Nuttall, Will Williams, Matt Henry.

Match Details

Match: Otago Volts vs Canterbury Kings, Match 4

Date: 29th December 2020, 08:30 AM

Venue: Molyneux Park, Alexandra.

Pitch Report

The pitch in Alexandra has favored the batsmen. The batsmen will enjoy batting on this ground and its short boundaries. The bowlers have found it difficult to control the leakage of runs. However, the pacers should get some swing with the new ball. The team winning the toss would like to bat first and post a total around the 180 run mark.

OV v CK Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

OV v CK Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Cam Fletcher, Chad Bowes, Neil Broom, Llew Johnson, Hamish Rutherford, Cole McConchie, Todd Astle, Anaru Kitchen, Sean Davey, Ed Nuttall, Jacob Duffy.Captain: Todd Astle. Vice-Captain: Neil Broom.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mitch Renwick, Chad Bowes, Neil Broom, Hamish Rutherford, Cole McConchie, Todd Astle, Anaru Kitchen, Michael Rippon, Matt Henry, Ed Nuttall, Jacob Duffy.

Captain: Hamish Rutherford. Vice-Captain: Todd Astle.