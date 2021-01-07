OV v CS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Super Smash T20 Match – Jan 08, 2020

Otago Volts will lock horns with Central Stags in the 11th match of the Dream11 Super Smash T20 on Friday at the University Oval in Dunedin.

Otago Volts find themselves in fourth position in the Super Smash points table, with two wins and a loss from three games. They chased down a total of 154 runs in their last match against Northern Knights, doing so with two balls and as many wickets to spare.

Central Stags, on the other hand, are third in the Super Smash T20 points table courtesy two wins from their four matches. They were unable to defend a below-par target of 118 runs in their last Super Smash T20 game against Northern Knights.

Fans can expect some fireworks in this Super Smash game, as both teams have explosive batsmen in their respective arsenals.

Super Smash: Squads to choose from

Otago Volts

Matt Bacon, Neil Broom, Max Chu (WK), Jacob Duffy (C), Josh Finnie, Dean Foxcroft, Camden Hawkins, Llew Johnson, Mitchell McClenaghan, Anaru Kitchen, Nick Kelly, Jarrod McKay, Dale Phillips, Hamish Rutherford, Mitch Renwick (WK), Michael Rippon, Michael Rae and Nathan Smith.

Central Stags

Tom Bruce, George Worker (C), Ajaz Patel, Jayden Lennox, Ben Smith, Will Young, Doug Bracewell, Josh Clarkson, Blair Tickner, Dane Cleaver (WK), Joey Field, Brad Schmulian Greg Hay, Christian Leopard, Bayley Wiggins (WK), Raymond Toole and Kieran Noema-Barnett, Ben Wheeler, Ajaz Patel, Felix Murray, Seth Rance.

Predicted Playing-11s

Otago Volts

Matt Bacon, Neil Broom, Jacob Duffy (C), Anaru Kitchen, Nick Kelly, Dale Phillips, Hamish Rutherford, Mitch Renwick (WK), Michael Rippon, Llew Johnson, Mitchell McClenaghan.

Central Stags

Will Young, George Worker (C), Ajaz Patel, Jayden Lennox, Doug Bracewell, Josh Clarkson, Blair Tickner, Dane Cleaver (WK), Joey Field, Christian Leopard, Kieran Noema-Barnett.

Match Details

Match: Otago Volts vs Central Stags, Match 11

Date: 8th January 2021, 07:40 AM

Venue: University Oval, Dunedin.

Pitch Report

The pitch in Dunedin in the Super Smash has favoured batsmen, especially in the latter half of games. With the ball coming onto the bat nicely, batsmen should put good runs on the board.

However, the pacers should get some initial swing with the new ball. And the spinners might also play a part while bowling in the second innings.

The chasing teams have won most Super Smash games at this venue, so the captain winning the toss may like to bowl first.

OV v CS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Dane Cleaver, Neil Broom, Hamish Rutherford, Will Young, Michael Rippon, Anaru Kitchen, George Worker, Kieran Noema-Barnett, Matt Bacon, Jacob Duffy, Joey Field.

Captain: George Worker. Vice-Captain: Neil Broom.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Dane Cleaver, Neil Broom, Hamish Rutherford, Nick Kelly, Christian Leopard, George Worker, Kieran Noema-Barnett, Douglas Bracewell, Mitchell McClenaghan, Jacob Duffy, Blair Tickner.

Captain: George Worker. Vice-Captain: Hamish Rutherford.