OV vs AA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Super Smash 2022, Match 10

The 10th match of the Super Smash 2022 will see the Otago Volts (OV) squaring off against the Auckland Aces (AA) at the Eden Park Outer Oval in Auckland on Monday, January 2. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the OV vs AA Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

The Otago Volts have won only one of their last three matches and will be looking to make a comeback in the tournament. Auckland Aces, on the other hand, have won one of their last two matches.

The Otago Volts will give it their all to win the match, but the Auckland Aces are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

OV vs AA Match Details

The 10th match of the Super Smash 2022 will be played on January 2 at the Eden Park Outer Oval in Auckland. The game is set to take place at 6:10 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

OV vs AA, Match 10

Date and Time: January 2, 2023, 6:10 AM IST

Venue: Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland

Pitch Report

The ball swings in the second innings, so both teams will prefer to bat first on the pitch. The pitch looks decent for both batters and bowlers, so fans can expect a thrilling match today.

OV vs AA Form Guide

OV - L L W

AA - W L

OV vs AA Probable Playing XI

OV Playing XI

No injury updates

Hamish Rutherford (wk), Matt Bacon, Josh Finnie, Dean Foxcroft, Jake Gibson, Llew Johnson, Ben Lockrose, Michael Rae, Michael Rippon, Thorn Parkes, Andrew Hazeldine

AA Playing XI

No injury updates

George Worker, Max O’Dowd, Mark Chapman, William O’Donnell ©, Sean Solia, Ben Horne (wk), Louis Delport, Adithya Ashok, Lockie Ferguson, Benjamin Lister, Robert O'Donnell

OV vs AA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

B Horne (2 matches, 75 runs)

B Horne is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. He smashed 54 runs in the first match against Canterbury.

Batters

H Rutherford (3 matches, 36 runs)

H Rutherford and L Johnson are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. G Worker played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

D Foxcroft (3 matches, 129 runs, 8 wickets)

S Solia and D Foxcroft are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. M Rippon is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

B Lister (2 matches, 4 wickets)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are B Lister and M Rae. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. L Ferguson is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

OV vs AA match captain and vice-captain choices

D Foxcroft

D Foxcroft will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial innings in today's match. He has smashed 129 runs and took eight wickets in the last three matches.

M Rae

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make M Rae your captain as he will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of four overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has taken six wickets in the last three matches.

5 Must-Picks for OV vs AA, Match 10

M Rae 6 wickets 191 points D Foxcroft 129 runs and 8 wickets 424 points B Lister 4 wickets 151 points B Horne 75 runs 162 points S Solia 35 runs and 3 wickets 142 points

Otago Volts vs Auckland Aces Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Otago Volts vs Auckland Aces Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: B Horne

Batters: G Worker, H Rutherford, R O Donnell

All-rounders: M Rippon, D Foxcroft, M Chapman, S Solia

Bowlers: M Rae, B Lister, L Ferguson

Otago Volts vs Auckland Aces Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: B Horne

Batters: G Worker, H Rutherford, L Johnson

All-rounders: D Foxcroft, S Solia, M Rippon

Bowlers: M Rae, B Lister, B Lockrose, L Ferguson

Poll : 0 votes