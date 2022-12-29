OV vs AA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Super Smash 2022, Match 6

The sixth match of the Super Smash 2022 will see the Otago Volts (OV) squaring off against the Auckland Aces (AA) at the John Davies Oval in Queenstown on Thursday, December 29. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the OV vs AA Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

The Otago Volts have lost both of their last two matches and will be desperate to make a comeback in the tournament. Auckland Aces, on the other hand, won their first match against Canterbury Kings by a big margin of four wickets.

The Otago Volts will give it their all to win the match, but the Auckland Aces are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

OV vs AA Match Details

The sixth match of the Super Smash 2022 will be played on December 29 at the John Davies Oval in Queenstown. The game is set to take place at 7.10 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

OV vs AA, Match 6

Date and Time: December 29, 2022, 7.10 am IST

Venue: John Davies Oval, Queenstown

Pitch Report

The ball swings in the second innings, so both teams will prefer to bat first on the pitch. The pitch looks decent for both batters and bowlers, so fans can expect a thrilling match today.

The last match played on this pitch was between the Otago Volts and Northern Districts, where a total of 249 runs were scored at a loss of 11 wickets.

OV vs AA Form Guide

OV - L L

AA - W

OV vs AA Probable Playing XI

OV Playing XI

No injury updates.

Hamish Rutherford, Matt Bacon, Jacob Duffy, Josh Finnie, Dean Foxcroft, Jake Gibson, Llew Johnson, Ben Lockrose, Dale Phillips (wk), Michael Rae, and Michael Rippon.

AA Playing XI

No injury updates.

George Worker, Max O’Dowd, Mark Chapman, Cole Briggs, William O’Donnell ©, Sean Solia, Ben Horne (wk), Louis Delport, Adithya Ashok, Lockie Ferguson, and Benjamin Lister

OV vs AA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

B Horne (1 match, 54 runs)

B Horne is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. D Phillips is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

L Johnson (2 matches, 37 runs)

H Rutherford and L Johnson are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. G Worker played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

D Foxcroft (2 matches, 85 runs, 3 wickets)

M Chapman and D Foxcroft are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. S Solia is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

B Lister (1 match, 3 wickets)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are B Lister and M Rae. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. A Ashok is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

OV vs AA match captain and vice-captain choices

D Foxcroft

D Foxcroft will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial innings in today's match. He has smashed 85 runs and taken three wickets in the last two matches.

M Chapman

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make M Chapman as he will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of four overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He smashed six runs and picked up two wickets in the last match.

5 Must-Picks for OV vs AA, Match 6

Players Players Stats Fantasy Points M Chapman 6 runs and 2 wickets 73 points D Foxcroft 85 runs and 3 wickets 194 points B Lister 3 wickets 113 points B Horne 54 runs 105 points S Solia 33 runs and 1 wicket 72 points

Otago Volts vs Auckland Aces Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Otago Volts vs Auckland Aces Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: B Horne

Batters: G Worker, H Rutherford, L Johnson

All-rounders: M Rippon, D Foxcroft, M Chapman, S Solia

Bowlers: M Rae, B Lister, A Ashok

Otago Volts vs Auckland Aces Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: B Horne

Batters: G Worker, M O'Dowd, L Johnson

All-rounders: D Foxcroft, M Chapman, S Solia

Bowlers: M Rae, B Lister, B Lockrose, L Ferguson

