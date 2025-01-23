OV vs AA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Super Smash 2024-25, Match 23

The 23rd match of the Super Smash 2024-25 will see the Otago Volts (OV) go up against the Auckland Aces (AA) at the Eden Gardens Outer Oval in Auckland on Thursday, January 23. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the OV vs AA Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

The Auckland Aces have won two of their last seven matches of the tournament. They won their last match against the Wellington Firebirds by 53 runs. The Otago Volts, on the other hand, won four of their last eight matches. They lost their last match to the Wellington Firebirds by 33 runs.

These two teams have played 33 head-to-head matches. Auckland have won 19 head-to-head matches, while the Otago Volts were victorious in 13 matches. One match was abandoned due to rain.

OV vs AA Match Details

The 23rd match of the Super Smash 2024-25 will be played on January 23 at the Eden Gardens Outer Oval in Auckland. The game is set to begin at 8:55 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

OV vs AA, 23rd Match

Date and Time: 23 January 2025, 8:55 AM IST

Venue: Eden Gardens Outer Oval, Auckland

Pitch Report

The pitch at Eden Gardens Outer Oval in Auckland is good for batters. The team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. Fans can expect a good scoring match in both the innings.

OV vs AA Form Guide

OV - Won 4 of their last 8 matches

AA - Won 2 of their last 7 matches

OV vs AA Probable Playing XI

OV Playing XI

No injury updates

Dale Phillips, Jamal Todd, Llew Johnson, Dean Foxcroft, Leo Carter, Max Chu (c & wk), Ruben Clinton, Ben Lockrose, Andrew Hazeldine, Matthew Bacon, and Mason Clarke.

AA Playing XI

No injury updates

William O’Donnell, Martin Guptill, Michael Sclanders, Sean Solia ©, Jock McKenzie, Cam Fletcher (wk), Siddhesh Dixit, Simon Keene, Adithya Ashok, Danru Ferns, and Benjamin Lister.

OV vs AA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Max Chu

Max Chu is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match. He is expected to bat in the top order and was in exceptional form in the recent franchise matches, scoring 225 runs in the last six matches. Cam Fletcher is another good wicketkeeper option for today's match.

Batters

Dale Phillips

Dale Phillips and Bevon Jacobs are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. Tim Robinson is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He has smashed 151 runs in the last three matches. Leo Carter is another good batter for today's nail-biting match.

All-rounders

Jock McKenzie

William Taylor and Jock McKenzie are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. McKenzie will bat in the top order and bowl a good quota of overs in today's match. He has smashed 69 runs and taken 10 wickets in the last five matches. Luke Georgeson is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

Danru Ferns

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Ben Lockrose and Danru Ferns. Both the pacers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. Danru Ferns has an exceptional venue record and can take a lot of wickets in today's match. He has scalped 11 wickets in the last five matches. Jacob Duffy is another good bowler for today's match.

OV vs AA match captain and vice-captain choices

Jock McKenzie

Jock McKenzie is the most crucial pick from Auckland Aces as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. He has smashed 69 runs and taken 10 wickets in the last five matches.

Danru Ferns

Danru Ferns is another crucial pick from the Auckland Aces squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He is expected to complete his quota of overs and was in great form in the recent matches. He has picked up 11 wickets and smashed 18 runs in the last five matches.

5 Must-Picks for OV vs AA, 23rd Match

Max Chu

Danru Ferns

Jock McKenzie

Simon Keene

Ben Lockrose

Otago Volts vs Auckland Aces Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good and well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Otago Volts vs Auckland Aces Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: M Chu

Batters: B Jacobs, D Phillips

All-rounders: L Georgeson, G Phillips, S Keene, J McKenzie, W Taylor

Bowlers: A Hazeldine, B Lockrose, D Ferns

Otago Volts vs Auckland Aces Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: M Chu

Batters: B Jacobs

All-rounders: L Georgeson, G Phillips, S Keene, J McKenzie, W Taylor

Bowlers: A Hazeldine, B Lockrose, D Ferns, A Oliver

