OV vs AA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for New Zealand Domestic One Day Trophy 2021-22, Match 28

Otago Volts (OV) will take on Auckland Aces (AA) in the 28th match of the New Zealand Domestic One Day Trophy 2022 at the Eden Park Outer Oval in Auckland on Tuesday.

Otago Volts have had a rough campaign thus far this season. They are out of reckoning for the final, and are currently fifth in the points table with 15 points. With nothing but pride to play for, they would like to express themselves in the remaining games and go out on a high.

Meanwhile, Auckland Aces need to win this game to make it to the last two. They are coming off wins over Canterbury Kings in their last two games. The Aces are third in the points table with four wins and three losses.

OV vs AA Probable Playing XIs

OV

Dale Phillips, Mitch Renwick, Neil Broom, Nick Kelly (c), Michael Rippon, Anaru Kitchen, Max Chu (wk), Travis Muller, Jacob Duffy, Ben Lockrose, Matt Bacon.

AA

Martin Guptill, George Worker, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Robert O’Donnell (c), Ben Horne (wk), Sean Solia, William Somerville, Lockie Ferguson, Adithya Ashok, Ben Lister.

Match Details

Match: OV vs AA, New Zealand One Day Trophy 2021-22, Match 28.

Date and Time: February 22, 2022; 3:30 AM IST.

Venue: Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland.

Pitch Report

Going by previous games, the track seems to be a batting paradise. High scores are pretty common on this ground, as the ball skids and comes on to the bat. Batting first should be a good option, and a score of 280-290 runs could be par.

Today’s OV vs AA Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Glenn Phillips has been in astounding form in the competition, and has batted at a very high level. He has smashed 167 runs in his last two games, including a century. He has batted at an average of 47 in the competition, and has also picked up three wickets.

Batters

George Worker got off to great starts in the last two games against Canterbury Kings, but failed to convert them into big scores. He is still the highest run-scorer in the competition with 346 runs in seven games at an average of 49.42.

Meanwhile, senior batter Martin Guptill has plenty of experience in this format of the game. Against Canterbury, he was excellent, scoring 90 off 83 deliveries.

All-rounders

Michael Rippon has been at the top of his game with both bat and ball. In List A cricket, he has played 85 games, and has scored 1912 runs, and picked up 119 wickets.

Meanwhile, Anaru Kitchen is another player you must have in your Dream11 Fantasy team. He has scored 3198 runs in 118 games, and has also taken 57 wickets.

Bowlers

Lockie Ferguson is an excellent limited-overs bowler, whose pace is expected to wreak havoc. He picked up two wickets in the previous match against Canterbury.

Five best players to pick in OV vs AA Dream11 prediction team

Michael Rippon (OV) – 547 points

Anaru Kitchen (OV) – 511 points

Glenn Phillips (AA) – 500 points

George Worker (AA) – 463 points

Jacob Duffy (OV) – 414 points.

Key stats for OV vs AA Dream11 prediction team

Michael Rippon: 157 runs and 11 wickets

Glenn Phillips: 282 runs and 3 wickets

George Worker: 346 runs

Martin Guptill: 207 runs.

OV vs AA Dream11 Prediction

OV vs AA Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Glenn Phillips, George Worker, Ray O’Donnell, Martin Guptill, Neil Broom, Michael Rippon, Anaru Kitchen, Mark Chapman, Jacob Duffy, Will Somerville, Lockie Ferguson.

Captain: Glenn Phillips. Vice-Captain: Michael Rippon.

OV vs AA Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Glenn Phillips, George Worker, Martin Guptill, Neil Broom, Michael Rippon, Anaru Kitchen, Mark Chapman, Jacob Duffy, Will Somerville, Lockie Ferguson, Michael Bacon.

Captain: Anaru Kitchen. Vice-Captain: Martin Guptill.

Edited by Bhargav