OV vs AA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s Super Smash 2020-21 Match – December 28th, 2020

Match 3 of the Super Smash 2020-21 has the Auckland Aces taking on Otago Volts at the Molyneux Park in Alexandra.

The Auckland Aces started their campaign with a defeat in the season-opener. Although their batsmen could come up with the goods, the Aces couldn't defend a par score against the defending champions, Wellington Firebirds.

However, they have been boosted by the arrivals of Glenn Phillips and Mark Chapman, both of whom will be the key in their batting unit. With Mitchell McClenaghan and captain Robert O'Donnell's experience also adding value, the Aces will look to bounce back on Monday.

Their opponents, Otago Volts begin their campaign with this fixture. Apart from Neil Broom and Hamish Rutherford, the Volts have added Nick Kelly to their line-up, further strengthening their batting unit. With the likes of Nathan Smith and Michael Rippon leading their bowling attack, the Volts will fancy a winning start to their Super Smash campaign.

While both teams have a balanced look, the Aces have a slight edge, given the international experience they have at their disposal. With two valuable points up for grabs, we should be in for a nerve-wracking contest in the Super Smash 2020-21.

Squads to choose from

Otago Volts

Matt Bacon, Neil Broom, Max Chu, Jacob Duffy, Josh Finnie, Dean Foxcroft, Camden Hawkins, Anaru Kitchen, Nick Kelly, Jarrod McKay, Dale Phillips, Hamish Rutherford, Mitch Renwick, Michael Rippon, Michael Rae, and Nathan Smith.

Auckland Aces

Graeme Beghin, Jamie Brown, Mark Chapman, Louis Delport, Danru Ferns, Ben Horne, Ben Lister, Matt McEwan, Colin Munro, Robbie O’Donnell, Will O’Donnell, Glenn Phillips, Ollie Pringle, Sean Solia, Will Somerville, Ross ter Braak, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill and Kyle Jamieson.

Predicted Playing XI

Otago Volts

Neil Broom (C), Anaru Kitchen, Dale Phillips, Hamish Rutherford, Mitch Renwick, Michael Rippon, Mitchell McClenaghan, Josh Finne, Jacob Duffy, Nick Kelly, and Matt Bacon

Auckland Aces

Glenn Phillips, Sean Solia, Graeme Beghin, Ollie Pringle, Will Somerville, Robert O'Donnell (C), Ben Lister, Ben Horne, Ross Ter Braak, William O'Donnell, and Danru Ferns

Match Details

Match: Otago Volts vs Auckland Aces, Match 3

Date: 28th December 2020, at 8:30 AM IST

Venue: Molyneux Park, Alexandra

Pitch Report

A competitive pitch beckons in Alexandra with some help on offer for the bowlers. The pacers should get extra pace and bounce off the surface with the spinners having to vary their lines accordingly.

However, the ball should come on to the bat fairly well, which should make for a good contest. The pitch doesn't look likely to change much as the match progresses, with 170 being a competitive total.

Both teams should look to field first upon winning the toss, with the ball skidding on nicely under the lights.

OV vs AA Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

OV vs AA Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Glenn Phillips, Josh Finnie, Will O'Donnell, Rob O'Donnell, M Rippon, Nathan Smith, Danru Ferns, Jacob Duffy, Ben Lister, and Mitchell McClenaghan

Captain: Glenn Phillips, Vice-Captain: Hamish Rutherford

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Glenn Phillips, Neil Broom, Mark Chapman, Rob O'Donnell, M Rippon, Nathan Smith, Danru Ferns, Jacob Duffy, Will Somerville, and Mitchell McClenaghan

Captain: Glenn Phillips, Vice-Captain: Nathan Smith