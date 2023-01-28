OV vs CS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Super Smash 2022, Match 25

The 25th match of the Super Smash 2022 will see the Otago Volts (OV) squaring off against the Central Stags (CS) at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Sunday, January 29. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the OV vs CS Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

The Otago Volts are struggling for form in this tournament. They have played seven matches in the tournament and have managed to win only two of them. The Volts are currently fifth in the points table and they desperately need to win this match.

The Central Stags, on the other hand, are having a good time in the tournament. They have won four of their eight matches and are currently stacked at number two in the standings. The Stags will look to pick up a win in this match and maintain their position in the top half of the points table.

In their last meeting, the Otago Volts emerged victorious by six runs.

OV vs CS Match Details

The 25th match of Super Smash 2022 will be played on January 29 at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. The game is set to take place at 7.10 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

OV vs CS, Match 25

Date and Time: January 29, 2023, 7.10 am IST

Venue: Basin Reserve, Wellington

OV vs CS, Pitch Report

The pitch has been better for batting in the first half. The team batting first has been able to put a safe score on the board. So, the captain winning the toss might look to bat first on this pitch.

Last four matches on the pitch (This Tournament)

Matches won batting first: 1

Matches won batting second: 3

Average score batting first: 169

Average score batting second: 145

OV vs CS Form Guide

OV - Won three of their seven matches

CS - Won four of their eight matches

OV vs CS Probable Playing XI

OV Team/Injury News

Glenn Phillips and Jacob Duffy will not be available for selection as they are away on international duty.

Otago Volts Probable Playing XI

Hamish Rutherford, Dale Phillips, Dean Foxcroft, Josh Finnie, Llew Johnson, Nick Kwant, Jake Gibson, Ben Lockrose, Andrew Hazeldine, Michael Rae, and Matthew Bacon.

CS Team/Injury News

Dane Cleaver and Doug Bracewell are away on international duty and will not be available for selection.

Central Stags Probable Playing XI

Bayley Wiggins, Ben Smith, Will Young, Ross Taylor, Tom Bruce, Josh Clarkson, William Clark, Brett Randell, Ajaz Patel, Jayden Lennox, and Raymond Toole.

OV vs CS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Bayley Wiggins (3 Matches, 43 Runs)

Bayley Wiggins appears to be the best choice among the options available for the match. He has been more consistent than any other wicketkeeper in the category.

Batter

Tom Bruce (6 Matches, 137 Runs and 6 Wickets)

Tom Bruce has been valuable to the team's cause not only with the bat but also with the ball in hand. The fact that he can contribute even with the ball makes him a great pick for the match.

All-rounder

Dean Foxcroft (7 Matches, 290 Runs and 9 Wickets)

Dean Foxcroft has been the showrunner for the Otago Volts. He has been consistent in the tournament with both the bat and the ball. Foxcroft is one of the safest choices for the match.

Bowler

Michael Rae (6 Matches, 12 Wickets)

Michael Rae has been in decent form with the ball in hand. He picks up wickets regularly and can be a very crucial pick for the match.

OV vs CS match Captain and Vice-captain choices

Dean Foxcroft

The kind of form Dean Foxcroft is in, he is the safest choice to be the captain or vice-captain of this match. He has been consistent with both the bat and the ball and hence will be a great point multiplier in the match.

Michael Rae

Michael Rae's wicket-taking form makes him a risk worth taking. He can pick up some crucial wickets in the match and can earn some valuable points in fantasy contests.

Five Must-Picks for OV vs CS, Match 25

Player Stats Fantasy Points Dean Foxcroft 290 runs and 9 wickets in 6 matches 738 Tom Bruce 137 runs and 6 wickets in 6 matches 400 Josh Clarkson 192 runs and 2 wickets in 7 matches 370 Jayden Lennox 11 wickets in 7 matches 370 Raymond Toole 11 wickets in 7 matches 319

Otago Volts vs Central Stags Match Expert Tips

Dean Foxcroft is a must-pick for the match. He has literally run the show single-handedly for the Otago Volts. Foxcroft should be the captain in all contests.

Otago Volts vs Central Stags Match Expert Tips

Otago Volts vs Central Stags Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-Head

Otago Volts vs Central Stags Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-Head

Wicketkeeper: B Wiggins

Batters: H Rutherford, Tom Bruce, Will Young, L Johnson

All-rounders: J Clarkson, Dean Foxcroft

Bowlers: B Randell, Michael Rae, Raymond Toole, Jayden Lennox

