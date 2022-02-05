OV vs CS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XI and Pitch Report for Ford Trophy, Match 18

The Otago Volts will face Central Stags in the 18th match of the Ford Trophy 2021-22 on 6th February at Centennial Park in New Zealand. The Volts are in the third spot in the points table with two wins and as many losses. They defeated the Canterbury Kings in their most-recent encounter by 53 runs.
Meanwhile, the Central Stags are atop the table, with 14 points to their name. They come into this match on the back of a 113-run win over Auckland.
OV vs CS Probable Playing 11 Today
Otago Volts
Anaru Kitchen, Llew Johnson, Hamish Rutherford (C), Nick Kelly, Neil Broom, Mitch Renwick, Max Chu (WK), Ben Lockrose, Matthew Bacon, Jacob Duffy, Michael Rae
Central Stags
Will Young, Ross Taylor, Tom Bruce (C), Ben Smith, Dane Cleaver (WK), Josh Clarkson, Doug Bracewell, Blair Tickner, Jayden Lennox, Adam Milne, Seth Rance
Match Details
Match: Otago Volts vs Central Stags, The Ford Trophy
Date and Time: 06th February, 03.30 AM IST
Venue: Centennial Park, New Zealand
Pitch Report
The wicket at the Centennial Park in Dunedin is a good one to bat on. Batters have racked up massive totals at this ground. However, there could be some assistance for the pacers with the new ball.
Today’s OV vs CS Dream11 match top picks
Wicketkeeper
Max Chu: Max will be a safe option for the wicket-keeper position in today’s fixture. He has scored 76 runs with the bat and has also been involved in six dismissals.
Batters
Neil Broom: Neil Broom has been brilliant with the bat this season. He has managed 163 runs in just three games.
Will Young: Will Young is one of the most consistent batters in the lineup. In a match against the Auckland Aces, he played a fine knock of 107 runs.
All-rounders
Anaru Kitchen: Anaru has been brilliant in both departments of the game. In four matches, he has smashed 60 runs and grabbed seven wickets.
Doug Bracewell: Bracewell has been a consistent all-round performer. In two innings, he has scored 42 runs and grabbed four wickets.
Bowlers
Seth Rance: Seth Rance has been exceptional with the ball. He has managed to pick up five wickets in just two games.
Jacob Duffy: Jacob is one of the top wicket-takers this season. He has grabbed eight wickets in just four matches.
Top 5 best players to pick in OV vs CS Dream11 prediction team
Jacob Duffy: 326 points
Anaru Kitchen: 307 points
Matthew Bacon: 306 points
Neil Broom: 205 points
Seth Rance: 179 points
Important stats for OV vs CS Dream11 prediction team
Jacob Duffy: 4 matches, 8 wickets
Anaru Kitchen: 4 matches, 60 runs, 7 wickets
Matthew Bacon: 4 matches, 10 wickets
Neil Broom: 3 matches, 163 runs
Seth Rance: 2 matches, 5 wickets
OV vs CS Dream11 Prediction
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Dane Cleaver, Max Chu, Neil Broom, Hamish Rutherford, Will Young, Doug Bracewell, Anaru Kitchen, Seth Rance, Jacob Duffy, Blair Tickner, Matthew Bacon
Captain: Anaru Kitchen Vice-Captain: Will Young
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Max Chu, Neil Broom, Tom Bruce, Will Young, Nick Kelly, Anaru Kitchen, Doug Bracewell, Josh Clarkson, Jacob Duffy, Seth Rance, Ben Lockrose
Captain: Jacob Duffy Vice-Captain: Doug Bracewell