OV vs CS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XI and Pitch Report for Ford Trophy, Match 18

The Otago Volts will face Central Stags in the 18th match of the Ford Trophy 2021-22 on 6th February at Centennial Park in New Zealand. The Volts are in the third spot in the points table with two wins and as many losses. They defeated the Canterbury Kings in their most-recent encounter by 53 runs.

Meanwhile, the Central Stags are atop the table, with 14 points to their name. They come into this match on the back of a 113-run win over Auckland.

OV vs CS Probable Playing 11 Today

Otago Volts

Anaru Kitchen, Llew Johnson, Hamish Rutherford (C), Nick Kelly, Neil Broom, Mitch Renwick, Max Chu (WK), Ben Lockrose, Matthew Bacon, Jacob Duffy, Michael Rae

Central Stags

Will Young, Ross Taylor, Tom Bruce (C), Ben Smith, Dane Cleaver (WK), Josh Clarkson, Doug Bracewell, Blair Tickner, Jayden Lennox, Adam Milne, Seth Rance

Match Details

Match: Otago Volts vs Central Stags, The Ford Trophy

Date and Time: 06th February, 03.30 AM IST

Venue: Centennial Park, New Zealand

Pitch Report

The wicket at the Centennial Park in Dunedin is a good one to bat on. Batters have racked up massive totals at this ground. However, there could be some assistance for the pacers with the new ball.

Today’s OV vs CS Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Max Chu: Max will be a safe option for the wicket-keeper position in today’s fixture. He has scored 76 runs with the bat and has also been involved in six dismissals.

Batters

Neil Broom: Neil Broom has been brilliant with the bat this season. He has managed 163 runs in just three games.

Will Young: Will Young is one of the most consistent batters in the lineup. In a match against the Auckland Aces, he played a fine knock of 107 runs.

All-rounders

Anaru Kitchen: Anaru has been brilliant in both departments of the game. In four matches, he has smashed 60 runs and grabbed seven wickets.

Doug Bracewell: Bracewell has been a consistent all-round performer. In two innings, he has scored 42 runs and grabbed four wickets.

Bowlers

Seth Rance: Seth Rance has been exceptional with the ball. He has managed to pick up five wickets in just two games.

Jacob Duffy: Jacob is one of the top wicket-takers this season. He has grabbed eight wickets in just four matches.

Top 5 best players to pick in OV vs CS Dream11 prediction team

Jacob Duffy: 326 points

Anaru Kitchen: 307 points

Matthew Bacon: 306 points

Neil Broom: 205 points

Seth Rance: 179 points

Important stats for OV vs CS Dream11 prediction team

Jacob Duffy: 4 matches, 8 wickets

Anaru Kitchen: 4 matches, 60 runs, 7 wickets

Matthew Bacon: 4 matches, 10 wickets

Neil Broom: 3 matches, 163 runs

Seth Rance: 2 matches, 5 wickets

OV vs CS Dream11 Prediction

Ford Trophy: OV vs CS Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Dane Cleaver, Max Chu, Neil Broom, Hamish Rutherford, Will Young, Doug Bracewell, Anaru Kitchen, Seth Rance, Jacob Duffy, Blair Tickner, Matthew Bacon

Captain: Anaru Kitchen Vice-Captain: Will Young

Ford Trophy: OV vs CS Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Max Chu, Neil Broom, Tom Bruce, Will Young, Nick Kelly, Anaru Kitchen, Doug Bracewell, Josh Clarkson, Jacob Duffy, Seth Rance, Ben Lockrose

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: Jacob Duffy Vice-Captain: Doug Bracewell

Edited by Ritwik Kumar