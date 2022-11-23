OV vs CS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for The Ford Trophy, Match 3

Otago Volts (OV) will take on Central Stags (CS) in the third match of The Ford Trophy at the University Oval in Dunedin on Thursday, November 24.

Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the OV vs CS Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Otago Volts will be very disappointed with their performances in the previous edition where they won only three out of their eight league matches. Central Stags, on the other hand, had an outstanding run last season, where they were one of the finalists.

Both teams will be eager to win this match and start their campaign with a victory.

OV vs CS Match Details

The third match of The Ford Trophy will be played on November 24 at the University Oval in Dunedin. The match is set to take place at 03:30 am IST.

OV vs CS, The Ford Trophy, Match 3

Date and Time: November 24, 2022, 03:30 am IST

Venue: University Oval, Dunedin

OV vs CS Pitch Report

The pitch at the University Oval in Dunedin is a sporting one where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to procure some initial swing with the new ball in hand. The average first-innings score in the last two Ford Trophy games played at this venue is 268 runs.

Last Match (This Tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 1

Matches won by bowling first: 0

Average first-innings score: 267

Average second-innings score: 165

OV vs CS Form Guide (Last 4 matches)

Otago Volts: L-L

Central Stags: W-W-L-W

OV vs CS probable playing 11s for today’s match

OV Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

OV Probable Playing 11

Hamish Rutherford (C), Matt Bacon, Max Chu (WK), Jacob Duffy, Josh Finnie, Dean Foxcroft, Jake Gibson, Thorn Parkes, Dale Phillips, Michael Rae, Michael Rippon.

CS Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

CS Probable Playing 11

Will Young (C), Doug Bracewell, Dane Cleaver (WK), Tom Bruce, Josh Clarkson, Ajaz Patel, Seth Rance, Brett Randell, Brad Schmulian, Ross Taylor, Blair Tickner.

OV vs CS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Dane Cleaver (1 match, 7 runs, Strike Rate: 31.81)

Cleaver didn't get much chance to perform in the last season where he scored seven runs in the only match he played. He can be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

Top Batter pick

Will Young (2 matches, 147 runs, Strike Rate: 108.08)

Will Young was in decent form with the bat last season and smashed 147 runs at a strike rate of 108.08 in two games. He could also play a big knock on Thursday.

Top All-rounder pick

Brad Schmulian (5 matches, 187 runs and 2 wickets, Strike Rate: 75.40 and Economy Rate: 9.57)

Brad Schmulian can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball in this upcoming fixture. In the five matches he played last season, he scored 187 runs and scalped two wickets as well.

Top Bowler pick

Seth Rance (7 matches, 12 wickets, Economy Rate: 4.34)

Seth Rance is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs. He was the leading wicket-taker for his side last season with 12 wickets at an economy rate of 4.34.

OV vs CS match captain and vice-captain choices

Michael Rippon

Michael Rippon could prove to be a wise captaincy pick for your fantasy team because of his all-round abilities. He scored 157 runs while picking up 11 wickets in the previous edition.

Doug Bracewell

Bracewell scored 131 runs at a strike rate of close to 120 and also picked up nine wickets in the seven games he played last season. He is surely a must-have pick for fantasy teams.

5 Must-picks with players stats for OV vs CS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Michael Rippon: 157 runs and 11 wickets in 7 matches

Doug Bracewell: 131 runs and 9 wickets in 7 matches

Matt Bacon: 14 wickets in 7 matches

Ross Taylor: 279 runs in 6 matches

Seth Rance: 12 wickets in 7 matches

OV vs CS match expert tips

Ross Taylor

Ross Taylor was the leading run-scorer for Central Stags last season with 279 runs, including a magnificent unbeaten century in his six outings.

Ross Taylor was the leading run-scorer for Central Stags last season with 279 runs, including a magnificent unbeaten century in his six outings.

OV vs CS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 3, Head-to-Head League

OV vs CS Dream11 Prediction - The Ford Trophy

OV vs CS Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: Dane Cleaver.

Batters: Hamish Rutherford, Tom Bruce, Will Young.

All-rounders: Doug Bracewell, Michael Rippon, Dean Foxcroft, Brad Schmulian.

Bowlers: Seth Rance, Jacob Duffy, Ajaz Patel.

OV vs CS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 3, Grand League

OV vs CS Dream11 Prediction - The Ford Trophy

OV vs CS Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Dane Cleaver.

Batters: Hamish Rutherford, Will Young, Dale Phillips.

All-rounders: Doug Bracewell, Michael Rippon, Josh Clarkson, Dean Foxcroft.

Bowlers: Jacob Duffy, Ajaz Patel, Blair Tickner.

