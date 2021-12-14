OV vs CTB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Ford Trophy 2021-22, Match 4

The fourth match of the Ford Trophy 2021-22 features a riveting contest between the Otago Volts (OV) and Canterbury Kings (CTB) at Eden Park in Auckland on Tuesday.

The Otago Volts didn't have a good start to their Ford Trophy 2021-22 campaign, losing their first game against the Wellington Firebirds. However, they will be keen to open their account with a better performance, with the likes of Neil Broom and Jacob Duffy itching to make amends. But they come across a resourceful Canterbury Kings side who won their first Ford Trophy 2021-22 game against the Northern Brave. Although they boast a better balanced side, the Kings will be wary of what Hamish Rutherford and co. are capable of achieving, making for a good contest in Auckland.

OV vs CTB Probable Playing 11 Today

OV XI

Hamish Rutherford (c), Nick Kelly, Neil Broom, Josh Finnie, Anaru Kitchen, Dale Phillips, Max Chu (wk), Matt Bacon, Michael Rippon, Jacob Duffy and Angus Mckenzie

CTB XI

Chad Bowes, Jack Boyle, Ken McClure, Leo Carter, Cole McConchie (c), Cam Fletcher (wk), Matt Henry, Will Williams, Ed Nuttall, Henry Shipley and Will O' Rourke

Match Details

OV vs CTB, Ford Trophy 2021-22, Match 4

Date and Time: 14th December 2021, 3:30 AM IST

Venue: Eden Park, Auckland

Pitch Report

A good batting track is expected at Eden Park with the dimensions of the ground going against the bowlers as well. But there should be some help in terms of movement and extra bounce off the surface, keeping the bowlers interested. However as the match progresses, the bowlers will look to take the pace off and try to mix it up. Wickets in hand will be key for both sides, with chasing being the preferred option upon winning the toss.

Today’s OV vs CTB Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Cam Fletcher: Cam Fletcher is one of the most explosive batters in the Canterbury unit, often scoring quick runs in the backend of the innings. He has been in decent form lately, making him a good option in your OV vs CTB Dream11 fantasy team over Max Chu, who is likely to bat lower down the order.

Batter

Neil Broom: Neil Broom has been in fine form across all competitions, using his experience and tactical nous to full effect. He is the Otago Volts' best player of spin, a skill-set that should hold him in good stead going into this much-awaited clash.

All-rounder

Michael Rippon: Michael Rippon is one of the best all-rounders in the Ford Trophy 2021, with his batting ability improving in leaps and bounds over the last season or two. However, a lot will depend on his leg-spin given the nature of the pitch, making him a must-have in your OV vs CTB Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Matt Henry: Matt Henry's form over the last few months has been noteworthy, often picking up wickets with the new ball. His ability to hit the deck hard and swing the ball at a fair pace makes him a good option for this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in OV vs CTB Dream11 prediction team

Michael Rippon (OV)

Cole McConchie (CTB)

Chad Bowes (CTB)

Important stats for OV vs CTB Dream11 prediction team

Michael Rippon - 306 runs in 8 Ford Trophy 2020-21 matches, Bat Average: 43.71

Cole McConchie - 57(46) vs Northern Knights in previous Ford Trophy match

Will Williams - 20 wickets in 11 Ford Trophy 2020-21 matches, Bowl Average: 18.05

OV vs CTB Dream11 Prediction Today (Ford Trophy 2021-22)

OV vs CTB Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - Ford Trophy 2021-22

Fantasy Suggestion #1: C Fletcher, N Broom, H Rutherford, K McClure, C Bowes, M Rippon, C McConchie, J Duffy, M Henry, M Bacon and W Williams

Captain: H Rutherford. Vice-captain: C McConchie.

OV vs NB Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - Ford Trophy 2021-22

Fantasy Suggestion #2: C Fletcher, N Broom, H Rutherford, L Carter, C Bowes, M Rippon, C McConchie, J Duffy, M Henry, A Kitchen and W Williams

Captain: M Rippon. Vice-captain: C Bowes.

Edited by Samya Majumdar