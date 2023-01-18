OV vs CTB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Ford Trophy 2022, Match 22

The 22nd match of the Ford Trophy 2022 will see the Otago Volts (OV) squaring off against the Canterbury Kings (CTB) at the University Oval in Dunedin on Wednesday, January 18. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the CTB vs OV Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

The Canterbury Kings have won four of their last seven matches and will try their best to continue their dominance in the tournament. The Otago Volts, on the other hand, have won two of their last six matches in the tournament.

The Otago Volts will give it their all to win the match, but the Canterbury Kings are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

OV vs CTB Match Details

The 22nd match of the Ford Trophy 2022 will be played on January 18 at the University Oval in Dunedin. The game is set to take place at 3:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

OV vs CTB Match 22

Date and Time: 18th January 2023, 3:30 AM IST

Venue: University Oval, Dunedin

Pitch Report

The ball swings in the second innings, so both teams will prefer to bat first on the pitch. The pitch looks decent for both batters and bowlers, so fans can expect a thrilling match today. The last Ford Trophy match played on this pitch was between the Otago Volts and Wellington Firebirds, where a total of 674 runs were scored at a loss of 16 wickets.

OV vs CTB Form Guide

CTB - Won 4 of their last 7 matches

OV - Won 2 of their last 6 matches

OV vs CTB Probable Playing XI

OV Playing XI

No injury updates

Hamish Rutherford ©, Max Chu (wk), Dean Foxcroft, Dale Phillips, Josh Finnie, Llew Johnson, Jake Gibson, Travis Muller, Ben Lockrose, Jacob Duffy, Jarrod McKay

CTB Playing XI

No injury updates

Mitchell Hay, Chad Bowes, Ken McClure, Cole McConchie ©, Leo Carter, Cam Fletcher (wk), Zak Foulkes, Blake Coburn, Fraser Sheat, William O’Rourke, Edward Nuttall

OV vs CTB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Chu

M Chu is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. C Fletcher is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

C Bowes

C Bowes and H Rutherford are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. L Johnson has played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

D Foxcroft

D Foxcroft and C McConchie are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. Z Foulkes is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

J Duffy

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are E Nuttall and J Duffy. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. W O'Rourke is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

OV vs CTB match captain and vice-captain choices

C Bowes

C Bowes will bat in the top order and is in red-hot form, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial innings in today's match. He has earned 298 points in the last six matches.

D Foxcroft

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make D Foxcroft as he will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 124 points in the last four matches.

5 Must-Picks for OV vs CTB, Match 22

D Foxcroft

E Nuttall

H Rutherford

C Bowes

J Duffy

Otago Volts vs Canterbury Kings Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 3 all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Otago Volts vs Canterbury Kings Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Chu, C Fletcher

Batters: H Rutherford, C Bowes, D Phillips, L Carter

All-rounders: D Foxcroft, C McConchie

Bowlers: J Duffy, E Nuttall, W O'Rourke

Otago Volts vs Canterbury Kings Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Chu

Batters: H Rutherford, C Bowes, L Johnson, L Carter

All-rounders: D Foxcroft, C McConchie, Z Foulkes

Bowlers: J Duffy, E Nuttall, W O'Rourke

