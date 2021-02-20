OV vs CTB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Ford Trophy (New Zealand ODD) Match 24 – Feb 21, 2021

Match number 24 of the Ford trophy will see Otago Volts lock horns with Canterbury Kings at the John Davies Oval in Queenstown.

The Canterbury Kings occupy the first place in the league standings with five wins and two losses from their seven games. The Otago Volts, on the other hand, are in fifth place after winning three and losing four of their seven fixtures.

Otago Volts have struggled for form recently, with the team having finished with the wooden spoon in the recently concluded Super Smash T20. They also lost the first game of the second half of the Ford trophy, against Canterbury Kings.

The Otago Volts will be out for revenge but could struggle against the table toppers.

Ford Trophy: Squads to choose from

Otago Volts

Neil Broom, Anaru Kitchen, Hamish Rutherford, Nick Kelly, Jacob Duffy, Josh Finnie, Mitchell McClenaghan, Michael Rippon, Mitch Renwick, Matthew Bacon, Nathan Smith, Dean Foxcroft, Dale Phillips, Michael Rae, Travis Muller, Angus McKenzie, Jarrod McKay, Max Chu, Llew Johnson, Cam Hawkins

Canterbury Kings

Todd Astle, Daryl Mitchell, Cam Fletcher, Cole McConchie, Chad Bowes, Henry Nicholls, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Will Williams, Edward Nuttall, Jack Boyle, Leo Carter, Henry Shipley, Ken McClure, Andrew Hazeldine, Theo van Woerkom, Fraser Sheat, Sean Davey, Matthew Hay, Tyler Lortan, Mitchell Hay, Jackson Latham

Predicted Playing XIs

Otago Volts

Hamish Rutherford, Nick Kelly, Neil Broom, Dale Phillips, Josh Finnie, Anaru Kitchen, Max Chu, Michael Rae, Michael Rippon, Mitch McClenaghan, Jacob Duffy

Canterbury Kings

Chad Bowes, Ken McClure, Tom Latham, Cole McConchie, Leo Carter, Todd Astle, Ed Nuttall, Sean Davey, Matt Henry, Will Williams, Cam Fletcher

Match Details

Match: Otago Volts vs Canterbury Kings

Date: February 21st, 2021, 3:30 AM IST

Venue: John Davies Oval, Queenstown, South Island, New Zealand

Pitch Report

A good batting track awaits both sides on Sunday with nearly no help on offer for the bowlers. Both teams will look to bat first, as the conditions are not expected to change much as the match wears on.

OV vs CTB Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

OV vs CTB Dream11 Team

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tom Latham, Cam Fletcher, Chad Bowes, Hamish Rutherford, Neil Broom, Dale Phillips, Leo Carter, Anaru Kitchen, Ed Nuttall, Sean Davey, Matt Henry

Captain: Neil Broom Vice-Captain: Matt Henry

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tom Latham, Ken McClure, Chad Bowes, Hamish Rutherford, Neil Broom, Dale Phillips, Leo Carter, Anaru Kitchen, Ed Nuttall, Jacob Duffy, Will Williams

Captain: Anaru Kitchen Vice-Captain: Ken McClure