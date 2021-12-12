OV vs NB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Super Smash 2021-22, Match 6

The sixth match of the Super Smash 2021-22 has Northern Brave (NB) taking on the Otago Volts (OV) at the University Oval in Dunedin on Sunday.

The Otago Volts are yet to win a game in two attempts, but one of their fixtures was washed out due to rain. They boast a resourceful side who have a decent mix of youth and experience. However, they will start the game as underdogs against a Northern Brave side who will be keen to get their Super Smash 2021-22 campaign up and running with a win. With both teams looking evenly-matched on paper, a cracking contest beckons in Dunedin.

OV vs NB Probable Playing 11 Today

NB XI

Jeet Raval (c), Katene Clarke, Tim Seifert, Henry Cooper, Colin de Grandhomme, Peter Bocock (wk), Scott Kuggeleijn, Anurag Verma, Zak Gibson, Matt Fisher and Brett Randell

OV XI

Hamish Rutherford (c), Nick Kelly, Neil Broom, Michael Rippon, Dale Phillips, Josh Finnie, Max Chu (wk), Jacob Duffy, Matt Bacon, Jake Gibson and Angus McKenzie

Match Details

OV vs NB, Super Smash 2021-22, Match 6

Date and Time: 12th December 2021, 6:10 AM IST

Venue: University Oval, Dunedin

Pitch Report

As is the case with most pitches in New Zealand, a good batting track is expected in Dunedin. The pacers are expected to get some bounce and pace early on, keeping the batters on their toes. As the match progresses, bowlers will look to take the pace off and hit the deck hard. Wickets in hand will be key, with 160-170 being a good total at the venue.

Today’s OV vs NB Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Peter Bocock: Peter Bocock is one of the premier keepers on the New Zealand domestic circuit, with the Northern Brave veteran capable of scoring quick runs down the order. His experience should hold him in good stead and make him a good addition to your OV vs NB Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Katene Clarke: Katene Clarke is one of the best youngsters in the competition and comes into the season on the back of a breakout year in domestic cricket. Clarke has a range of shots to excel in the format, making him one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Michael Rippon: Michael Rippon has been in fine form with both the bat and ball, impressing in the Ford Trophy in particular. He would be keen to translate the same form into Super Smash and play a crucial role in the upcoming game.

Bowler

Scott Kuggeleijn: Scott Kuggeleijn has some international experience to fall back on in this format, and his rapid pace and pinch-hitting ability should serve him well. Given his potential and form, Kuggeleijn should be a good pick for your fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in OV vs NB Dream11 prediction team

Colin de Grandhomme (NB)

Katene Clarke (NB)

Hamish Rutherford (OV)

Important stats for OV vs NB Dream11 prediction team

Michael Rippon - 3 wickets in 2 matches, Bowl Average: 27.33

Hamish Rutherford - 82 runs in 2 matches, Bat Average: 82.00

Jeet Raval - 33 runs in 1 match, Bat Average: 33.00

OV vs NB Dream11 Prediction Today (Super Smash 2021-22)

OV vs NB Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - Super Smash 2021-22

Fantasy Suggestion #1: P Bocock, H Rutherford, N Broom, K Clarke, A Kitchen, M Rippon, J Finnie, C de Grandhomme, M Bacon, S Kuggeleijn and A Verma

Captain: M Rippon. Vice-captain: C de Grandhomme

OV vs NB Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - Super Smash 2021-22

Fantasy Suggestion #2: T Seifert, H Rutherford, N Broom, K Clarke, A Kitchen, M Rippon, J Finnie, C de Grandhomme, M Bacon, S Kuggeleijn and Z Gibson

Captain: C de Grandhomme. Vice-captain: H Rutherford

