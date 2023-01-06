OV vs ND Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Super Smash 2022, Match 13

The 13th match of the Super Smash 2022 will see the Otago Volts (OV) squaring off against the Northern Districts (ND) at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Friday, January 6. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the OV vs ND Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

The Otago Volts have won only one of their last four matches and will be looking to make a comeback in the tournament. Northern Districts, on the other hand, have tasted victories in two of their last four matches.

The Otago Volts will give it their all to win the match, but the Northern Districts are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

OV vs ND Match Details

The 13th match of the Super Smash 2022 will be played on January 6 at Seddon Park in Hamilton. The game is set to take place at 7:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

OV vs ND, Match 13

Date and Time: 6th January 2023, 7:30 AM IST

Venue: Seddon Park, Hamilton

Pitch Report

The ball swings in the second innings, so both teams will prefer to bat first on the pitch. The pitch looks decent for both batters and bowlers, so fans can expect a thrilling match today.

OV vs ND Form Guide

OV - Won 1 of their last 4 matches

ND - Won 2 of their last 4 matches

OV vs ND Probable Playing XI

OV Playing XI

No injury updates

Hamish Rutherford (wk), Matt Bacon, Josh Finnie, Dean Foxcroft, Jake Gibson, Llew Johnson, Ben Lockrose, Michael Rae, Michael Rippon, Thorn Parkes, Andrew Hazeldine

ND Playing XI

No injury updates

Katene Clarke, Tim Seifert (wk), Jeet Raval (c), Peter Bocock, Henry Cooper, 6. Kristian Clarke, Brett Hampton, Fred Walker, Zak Gibson, Tim Pringle, Joe Walker

OV vs ND Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

T Seifert (4 matches, 96 runs)

T Seifert is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. D Phillips is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

K Clarke (4 matches, 122 runs)

H Rutherford and K Clarke are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. L Johnson has played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

D Foxcroft (4 matches, 198 runs, 9 wickets)

K Clarke and D Foxcroft are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. B Hampton is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

M Rae (4 matches, 7 wickets)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are T Pringle and M Rae. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. J Duffy is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

OV vs ND match captain and vice-captain choices

D Foxcroft

D Foxcroft will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial innings in today's match. He has smashed 108 runs and took 9 wickets in the last four matches.

M Rae

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make M Rae as he will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of four overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has taken 7 wickets in the last four matches.

5 Must-Picks for OV vs ND, Match 13

M Rae - 7 wickets

D Foxcroft - 198 runs and 9 wickets

T Pringle - 5 wickets

T Seifert - 96 runs

B Hampton - 25 runs and 4 wickets

Otago Volts vs Northern Districts Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 3 all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Otago Volts vs Northern Districts Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: T Siefert

Batters: K Clarke, H Rutherford, L Johnson, J Raval

All-rounders: K Clarke, D Foxcroft, B Hampton

Bowlers: M Rae, J Duffy, T Pringle

Otago Volts vs Northern Districts Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: T Siefert

Batters: K Clarke, L Johnson, J Raval

All-rounders: K Clarke, D Foxcroft, B Hampton, J Gibson

Bowlers: M Rae, B Lockrose, T Pringle

