OV vs ND Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Super Smash 2022, Match 5

The 5th match of the Super Smash 2022 will see the Otago Volts (OV) squaring off against the Northern Districts (ND) at the John Davies Oval in Queenstown on Wednesday, December 28.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the OV vs ND Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

The Otago Volts lost their last match against the Wellington Firebirds by eight runs. The Northern Districts, too, lost their last match against the Canterbury Kings by nine wickets. The Northern Districts will give it their all to win the match but the Otago Volts are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

OV vs ND Match Details

The 5th match of the Super Smash 2022 will be played on December 28 at the John Davies Oval in Queenstown. The game is set to take place at 7:10 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

OV vs ND, Match 5

Date and Time: 28th December 2022, 7:10 am IST

Venue: John Davies Oval, Queenstown

Pitch Report

The ball swings in the second innings, so both teams will prefer to bat first on the pitch. The pitch looks decent for both batters and bowlers, so fans can expect a thrilling match today.

OV vs ND Form Guide

OV - L

ND - L

OV vs ND Probable Playing XIs

OV Playing XI

No injury updates.

Hamish Rutherford, Matt Bacon, Jacob Duffy, Josh Finnie, Dean Foxcroft, Jake Gibson, Llew Johnson, Ben Lockrose, Dale Phillips (wk), Michael Rae, Michael Rippon.

ND Playing XI

No injury updates.

Brett Hampton, Henry Cooper, Jeet Raval, Joe Carter, Joe Walker, Katene Clarke, Kristian Clarke, Mitchell Santner, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Pringle, Tim Seifert (wk).

OV vs ND Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

T Seifert

T Seifert is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. D Phillips is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

J Carter

H Rutherford and J Carter are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. L Johnson has played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

D Foxcroft

M Santner and D Foxcroft are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. M Rippon is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

M Rae

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are J Duffy and M Rae. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. S Kuggeleijn is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

OV vs ND match captain and vice-captain choices

D Foxcroft

D Foxcroft will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial innings in today's match. Foxcroft smashed 73 runs and took two wickets in the last match.

M Santner

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make M Santner as he will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of four overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He smashed six runs in the last match.

5 Must-Picks for OV vs ND, Match 5

M Santner

D Foxcroft

H Rutherford

M Rae

M Seifert

Otago Volts vs Northern Districts Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Otago Volts vs Northern Districts Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Seifert, D Phillips.

Batters: J Carter, H Rutherford, L Johnson.

All-rounders: M Rippon, D Foxcroft, M Santner.

Bowlers: M Rae, J Duffy, S Kuggeleijn.

Otago Volts vs Northern Districts Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Seifert.

Batters: J Carter, H Rutherford, K Clarke.

All-rounders: M Rippon, D Foxcroft, M Santner, B Hampton.

Bowlers: M Rae, J Duffy, T Pringle.

