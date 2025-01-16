OV vs ND Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Super Smash 2024-25, Match 16

The 16th match of the Super Smash 2024-25 will see Otago Volts (OV) squaring off against Northern Districts (ND) at the University Oval in Dunedin on Thursday, January 16. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the OV vs ND Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Northern Districts have won two of their last four matches of the tournament. They won their last match against Auckland Aces by five wickets. Otago Volts, on the other hand, have won four of their last six matches. They won their last match against Wellington Firebirds by 15 runs.

These two teams have played 33 head-to-head matches. Northern Districts won a total of 13 head-to-head matches while Otago Volts were victorious in 18 matches. Two matches were abandoned due to rain.

Trending

OV vs ND Match Details

The 16th match of the Super Smash 2024-25 will be played on January 16 at the University Oval in Dunedin. The game is set to take place at 8:55 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

OV vs ND, 16th Match

Date and Time: January 16, 2025, 8:55 AM IST

Venue: University Oval, Dunedin

Pitch Report

The pitch at University Oval in Dunedin is good for batters. The team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. Fans can expect a good scoring match in both the innings.

OV vs ND Form Guide

OV - W W W L N/R W

ND - W L W N/R

OV vs ND Probable Playing XI

OV Playing XI

No injury updates

Dale Phillips, Jamal Todd, Llew Johnson, Dean Foxcroft, Leo Carter, Max Chu (c & wk), Ruben Clinton, Ben Lockrose, Andrew Hazeldine, Matthew Bacon, Mason Clarke

ND Playing XI

No injury updates

Joe Carter, Katene Clarke, Fergus Lellman, Robert O’Donnell, Jeet Raval ©, Brett Hampton, Kristian Clarke, Ben Pomare (wk), Neil Wagner, Frederick Walker, Matthew Fisher

OV vs ND Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Max Chu

Max Chu is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is expected to bat in the top order and was in exceptional form in the recent franchise matches. He has smashed 146 runs in the last four matches. Ben Pomare is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.

Batters

Dale Phillips

Robert O'Donnell and Dale Phillips are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. Dale Phillips is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He played exceptionally well in the recent franchise cricket matches. He has smashed 137 runs in the last five matches. Katene Clarke is another good batter for today's nail-biting match.

All-rounders

Kristian Clarke

Luke Georgeson and Kristian Clarke are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. Kristian Clarke will bat in the top order and bowl a good quota of overs in today's match. He has smashed 10 runs and taken five wickets in the last three matches. Brett Hampton is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

Andre Hazeldine

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Andrew Hazeldine and Ben Lockrose. Both the pacers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. Andrew Hazeldine has an exceptional venue record and can take a lot of wickets in today's match. He has scalped seven wickets in the last five matches. Jacob Duffy is another good bowler for today's match.

OV vs ND match captain and vice-captain choices

Kristian Clarke

Kristian Clarke is the most crucial pick from Northern Districts as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. He has smashed 10 runs and taken five wickets in the last three matches.

Jacob Duffy

Jacob Duffy is one of the most crucial picks from the Otago Volts squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He took three wickets in the last match against Wellington Firebirds.

5 Must-Picks for OV vs ND, 16th Match

Jacob Duffy

Kristian Clarke

Ben Lockrose

Max Chu

Dale Phillips

Otago Volts vs Northern Districts Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Otago Volts vs Northern Districts Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Chu

Batters: D Phillips, R O'Donnell, K Clarke

All-rounders: K Clarke, L Georgeson

Bowlers: N Wagner, M Bacon, A Hazeldine, B Lockrose, J Duffy

Otago Volts vs Northern Districts Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Chu

Batters: D Phillips, R O'Donnell, K Clarke, J Carter

All-rounders: K Clarke

Bowlers: R Gulati, M Bacon, A Hazeldine, B Lockrose, J Duffy

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking to improve your fantasy team? Download CricRocket and get expert teams, venue details, pitch report and in-depth player stats! 🚀☄️