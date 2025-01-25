OV vs ND Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Super Smash 2024-25, Match 25

The 25th match of the Super Smash 2024-25 will see Otago Volts (OV) squaring off against Northern Districts (ND) at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Saturday, January 25. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the OV vs ND Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Northern Districts have won three of their last seven matches of the tournament. Their last match of the season was abandoned due to rain. Otago Volts, on the other hand, have four wins in nine appearances. They lost to Auckland Aces by 59 runs in their last outing.

These two teams have played 34 head-to-head matches. Northern Districts won a total of 14 head-to-head matches while Otago Volts were victorious in 18 matches. Two matches were abandoned due to rain.

OV vs ND Match Details

The 25th match of the Super Smash 2024-25 will be played on January 25 at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. The game is set to take place at 10:25 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

OV vs ND, 25th Match

Date and Time: 25th January 2025, 10:25 AM IST

Venue: Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

Pitch Report

The pitch at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui is good for batters. Team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. Fans can expect a good scoring match in both the innings.

OV vs ND Form Guide

OV - Won 4 of their last 9 matches

ND - Won 3 of their last 7 matches

OV vs ND Probable Playing XI

OV Playing XI

No injury updates

Dale Phillips, Jamal Todd, Llew Johnson, Dean Foxcroft, Leo Carter, Max Chu (c & wk), Ruben Clinton, Ben Lockrose, Andrew Hazeldine, Matthew Bacon, Mason Clarke

ND Playing XI

No injury updates

Joe Carter, Katene Clarke, Fergus Lellman, Robert O’Donnell, Jeet Raval ©, Brett Hampton, Kristian Clarke, Ben Pomare (wk), Neil Wagner, Frederick Walker, Matthew Fisher

OV vs ND Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Max Chu

Max Chu is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is expected to bat in the top-order and was in exceptional form in the recent franchise matches. He has smashed 228 runs in the last seven matches. Ben Pomare is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.

Batters

Katene Clarke

Katene Clarke and Dale Phillips are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. Clarke is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He played exceptionally well in the recent franchise cricket matches. He has smashed 249 runs in the last five matches. Joe Carter is another good batter for today's nail-biting match.

All-rounders

Mitchell Santner

Mitchell Santner and Glenn Phillips are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. Santner will bat in the middle order and bowl a good quota of overs in today's match. He smashed 28 runs and took 1 wicket in the last match. Dean Foxcroft is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

Ben Lockrose

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Andrew Hazeldine and Ben Lockrose. Both the pacers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. Lockrose has an exceptional venue record and can take a lot of wickets in today's match. He has taken 9 wickets and smashed 40 runs in the last eight matches. Neil Wagner is another good bowler for today's match.

OV vs ND match captain and vice-captain choices

Katene Clarke

Katene Clarke is the most crucial pick from Northern Districts as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will bat in the top order and is in top notch form. He has smashed 249 runs in the last five matches.

Mitchell Santner

Mitchell Santner is another crucial pick from the Northern Districts squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He took 1 wicket and smashed 28 runs in the last match against Canterbury Kings.

5 Must-Picks for OV vs ND, 25th Match

Kristian Clarke

Ben Lockrose

Glenn Phillips

Katene Clarke

Mitchell Santner

Otago Volts vs Northern Districts Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Otago Volts vs Northern Districts Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Chu

Batters: D Phillips, J Carter, K Clarke

All-rounders: K Clarke, M Santner, G Phillips, D Foxcroft

Bowlers: N Wagner, A Hazeldine, B Lockrose

Otago Volts vs Northern Districts Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Chu

Batters: J Carter, K Clarke

All-rounders: K Clarke, M Santner, G Phillips, D Foxcroft, L Georgeson

Bowlers: N Wagner, F Walker, B Lockrose

