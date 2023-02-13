OV vs ND Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Ford Trophy, Match 30

Otago Volts (OV) will take on Northern Districts (ND) in the 30th match of the Ford Trophy at the University Oval in Dunedin on Tuesday, February 14. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the OV vs ND Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 30.

Otago Volts have had a decent tournament so far. They have won three matches in nine games. With 18 points they are fourth in the table. The Volts had their previous match against the Wellington Firebirds abandoned.

Northern Districts, on the other hand, are second in the standings. They have collected 22 points and trail table toppers Central Stags by six. They lost their last game against the Stags by three wickets.

OV vs ND Match Details, Match 30

The 30th match of the Ford Trophy will be played on February 14 at the University Oval in Dunedin. The match is set to take place at 3.30 am IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

OV vs ND, Ford Trophy, Match 30

Date and Time: February 14, 2022, 3.30 am IST

Venue: University Oval, Dunedin

Live Streaming and Broadcast: NZC YouTube channel

OV vs ND Pitch Report

University Oval has been a greatly competitive surface where both batters and bowlers have found assistance to various degrees. While some batting sides have been able to score over 350 at this venue, there are others who have failed to cross even the 170-run mark, making it difficult to draw conclusions.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 1

Matches won by bowling first: 2

Average first innings score: 239.33

Average second innings score: 204

OV vs ND Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Otago Volts: NR-L-W-L-NR

Northern Districts: L-W-L-NR-W

OV vs ND probable playing 11s for today’s match

Otago Volts Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Otago Volts Probable Playing 11

Hamish Rutherford (c), Max Chu (wk), Dean Foxcroft, Dale Phillips, Glenn Phillips, Jake Gibson, Michael Rippon, Ben Lockrose, Jacob Duffy, Matt Bacon, and Michael Rae.

Northern Districts Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Northern Districts Probable Playing 11

Katene Clarke, Tim Seifert (wk), Jeet Raval (c), Joe Carter, Mitchell Santner, Henry Cooper, Scott Kuggeleijn, Kristian Clarke, Frederick Walker, Tim Pringle, and Joe Walker.

OV vs ND Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

M Chu (9 matches, 140 runs, Average: 28.00)

M Chu is a decent wicketkeeper choice for your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He has been in top form for his side and has scored 140 runs in nine matches.

Top Batter pick

H Cooper (8 matches, 259 runs, Average: 64.75)

H Cooper has been batting at a very high level. In six innings so far, he has smacked 259 runs at a strong average of 64.75. Cooper has smashed a century this season.

Top All-rounder pick

M Rippon (6 matches, 102 runs and 10 wickets)

M Rippon has been valuable with both the bat as well as the ball. He has hammered 102 runs for his side at an average of 51. Rippon has also claimed 10 wickets at an economy rate of 5.30.

Top Bowler pick

S Kuggeleijn (8 matches, 13 wickets, Economy Rate: 5.63)

S Kuggeleijn is the second-highest wicket-taker for his side and has managed 13 scalps in eight matches. He also has an economy rate of 5.63.

OV vs ND match captain and vice-captain choices

K Clarke

K Clarke is the leading wicket-taker for Northern Districts. He has been in excellent form and has picked up 14 wickets in seven matches at an average of 21.93. He also has a stellar economy rate of 5.65. Clarke has also scored 46 runs so far. He should prove to be a fantastic captaincy choice for your OV vs ND Dream11 Fantasy Team.

T Seifert

T Seifert is the fourth-highest run-scorer in the tournament. He has hammered 302 runs in eight matches at an average of 43.14. Seifert also has a strong strike rate of over 96.

5 Must-picks with players stats for OV vs ND Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points T Seifert 302 runs 538 points K Clarke 46 runs and 14 wickets 489 points M Rippon 102 runs and 10 wickets 467 points S Kuggeleijn 13 wickets 435 points N Wagner 10 wickets 412 points

OV vs ND match expert tips

T Seifert has been outstanding with the bat in hand. He can prove to be a safe captaincy choice for your Dream11 Fantasy Side.

OV vs ND Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 30, Head to Head League

OV vs ND Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: T Seifert, M Chu

Batters: H Cooper, K Clarke, H Rutherford, D Phillips

All-rounders: K Clarke, M Rippon

Bowlers: S Kuggeleijn, N Wagner, M Rae

OV vs ND Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 30, Grand League

OV vs ND Dream11 Fantasy Tip -Grand League

Wicketkeepers: T Seifert, M Chu

Batters: H Cooper, K Clarke, H Rutherford, J Raval

All-rounders: K Clarke, D Foxcroft

Bowlers: S Kuggeleijn, N Wagner, J Duffy

