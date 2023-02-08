OV vs ND Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Super Smash 2022-23, Elimination Final

Otago Volts (OV) will take on the Northern Districts (ND) in the Elimination Final of the Super Smash 2022-23 at the University Oval in Dunedin on Thursday, February 9. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the OV vs ND Dream11 Fantasy prediction .

The Otago Volts have won five of their 10 games this season. They finished second in the points table with 24 points and have recently been in superb form. They defeated Canterbury, Central Sparks, and Wellington Firebirds and will look to give it their all in this elimination game.

Meanwhile, Northern Districts have won four of their 10 matches to finish third in the points table. They defeated Central Sparks by four wickets in their most recent match and will be confident heading into Thursday's crucial match.

OV vs ND Match Details, Elimination Final

The Elimination Final of the Super Smash 2022-23 will be played on February 9 at University Oval in Dunedin. The match is set to take place at 03:30 am IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

OV vs ND, Super Smash 2022-23, Elimination Final

Date and Time: 9 February 2023, 03:30 am IST

Venue: University Oval, Dunedin

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

OV vs ND Pitch Report

The track at the University Oval is fast-paced and could benefit seam bowlers. Batters are expected to be formidable once they have settled into their positions at the crease. Bowling first should be the preferred option upon winning the toss.

Last 5 matches (Super Smash 2022-23)

Matches won by teams batting first: 0

Matches won by teams bowling first: 5

Average first-innings score: 170

Average second-inning score: 170

OV vs ND Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Otago Volts: L-W-W-W-W

Northern Districts: W-W-L-NR-W

OV vs ND probable playing 11s for today’s match

Otago Volts injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Otago Volts Probable Playing 11

Hamish Rutherford (c), Michael Rippon, Dean Foxcroft, Jake Gibson, Llew Johnson, Ben Lockrose, Max Chu (wk), Michael Rae, Matthew Bacon, Josh Finnie, Travis Muller

Northern Districts injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Northern Districts Probable Playing 11

Tim Seifert (wk), Katene Clarke, Jeet Raval (c), Joe Carter, Henry Cooper, Brett Hampton, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Pringle, Frederick Walker, Neil Wagner, Joe Walker

Today's OV vs ND Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Tim Seifert (152 runs in 7 matches)

Tim Seifert has been in excellent form this season and is a phenomenal presence in the Northern Districts' top order. He is the best option for the wicket-keeper's position in your Dream11 Fantasy Team.

Top Batter Pick

Jake Gibson (265 runs in 10 matches; Average: 37.85)

Jake Gibson has been in good form with the bat. He has scored 265 runs at an average of 37.85 in 10 games, making him an excellent pick for today's match.

Top All-rounder Pick

Dean Foxcroft (385 runs & 9 wickets in 10 matches; Average: 48.12)

Foxcroft is a wonderful all-rounder who can change the course of a match almost single-handedly. He has been pretty outstanding with the bat, scoring 385 runs at an average of 48.12 to rank first on the most-runs chart. He has also picked up nine wickets at an average of 18.77 in 10 matches.

Top Bowler Pick

Michael Rae (16 wickets in 9 matches; Average: 15.93)

Michael Rae is the highest wicket-taker for the Otago Volts in the Super Smash so far this season. He has scalped 16 wickets at an average of 15.93 in nine matches.

OV vs ND match captain and vice-captain choices

Matthew Bacon

Bacon has impressed everyone with his all-round performances in the competition so far. He has picked up 11 wickets at an average of 23.54 in nine games, taking some spectacular catches on the field. Given his current form, he is a promising captaincy option for your Dream11 fantasy team.

Katene Clark

Katene Clark has been brilliant with the bat in this tournament, having amassed 165 runs at an average of 23.57 in eight games. Given his current form, he is one of the must-haves in your OV vs ND Dream11 fantasy team.

5 must-picks with player stats for OV vs ND Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Jeet Raval 156 runs in 8 games Katene Clark 165 runs in 8 games Ben Lockrose 8 wickets in 10 games Matthew Bacon 11 wickets in 8 games Michael Rae 16 wickets in 9 games

OV vs ND match expert tips, Elimination Final

Dean Foxcroft is an outstanding all-rounder who has done well for his team so far. He has scored 385 runs and taken nine wickets in 10 games. He's an excellent choice in your multiple fantasy team and a decent captaincy pick for this game.

OV vs ND Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

OV vs ND Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Tim Seifert (vc)

Batters: Hashim Rutherford, Katene Clark, Jake Gibson

All-Rounders: Scott Kuggeleijin, Brad Hampton, Dean Foxcroft (c)

Bowlers: Neil Wagner, Michael Rae, Matthew Bacon, Ben Lockrose

OV vs ND Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

OV vs ND Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Tim Seifert

Batters: Jeet Raval, L Johnson, Jake Gibson

All-Rounders: Scott Kuggeleijin, Brad Hampton, Dean Foxcroft (c), M Rippon

Bowlers: Michael Rae (vc), Matthew Bacon, Ben Lockrose

