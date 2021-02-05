OV vs NK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Super Smash T20 Match – Feb 06, 2021

The 29th match of the Dream11 Super Smash T20 will be played between Otago Volts and Northern Knights at the University Oval in Dunedin on Saturday.

Moreover, this will be the last league match for both teams. It is a dead rubber for both sides as they are out of the playoffs race and will only play for pride.

Otago Volts must be disappointed with themselves as they have had a disastrous tournament run. The Volts have won only 2 out of 9 matches and find themselves at the bottom of the points table. They lost their last game against the Central Stags by 103 runs.

Northern Knights, on the other hand, have had a decent tournament run so far. The Knights have won four out of nine matches and are in the fourth position on the points table. They won their last match against Auckland Aces by 3 wickets.

Both teams will look to pick up a win from this game and end the tournament on a high note.

Squads to choose from

Otago Volts

Max Chu (WK), Hamish Rutherford, Neil Broom, Nick Kelly, Josh Finnie, Anaru Kitchen, Michael Rippon, Nathan Smith, Jacob Duffy (C), Michael Rae, Mitchell McClenaghan, Travis Muller, Matthew Bacon, Jarrod Mckay, Llew Johnson, Camden Hawkins, Dale Phillips and Mitch Renwick

Northern Knights

Tim Seifert (WK), Kane Williamson, Katene Clarke, Anton Devcich (C), Mitchell Santner, Colin de Grandhomme, Scott Kuggeleijn, Trent Boult, Anurag Verma, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Brett Randell, Matt Fisher, Joe Walker, Zak Gibson, James Baker, Fred Walker, Jeet Raval, Dean Brownlie, Henry Cooper, Joe Carter, and Peter Bocok

Predicted Playing XIs

Otago Volts

Max Chu (WK), Hamish Rutherford, Neil Broom, Nick Kelly, Josh Finnie, Anaru Kitchen, Michael Rippon, Nathan Smith, Jacob Duffy (C), Michael Rae, Mitchell McClenaghan

Northern Knights

Tim Seifert (WK), Kane Williamson, Katene Clarke, Anton Devcich (C), Mitchell Santner, Colin de Grandhomme, Scott Kuggeleijn, Trent Boult, Anurag Verma, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi

Match Details

Match: Otago Volts vs Northern Knights, Match 29

Date: 6th February 2021, 07:40 AM IST

Venue: University Oval, Dunedin

Pitch Report

The track at the University Oval is a genuine batting wicket with an average 1st innings score of 197 runs. With the ball coming on to the bat nicely, the batsmen will enjoy batting on this wicket.

The captain winning the toss will look to field first as the chasing teams have won a majority of the games played at this venue.

OV vs NK Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tim Seifert, Neil Broom, Hamish Rutherford, Kane Williamson, Anaru Kitchen, Matthew Rippon, Scott Kuggeleijn, Mitchell McClenaghan, Tim Southee, Jacob Duffy, Trent Boult

Captain: Tim Seifert Vice-Captain: Hamish Rutherford

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tim Seifert, Neil Broom, Nick Kelly, Kane Williamson, Matthew Rippon, Anaru Kitchen, Scott Kuggeleijn, Anton Devcich, Mitchell McClenaghan, Anurag Verma, Trent Boult

Captain: Kane Williamson Vice-Captain: Anaru Kitchen