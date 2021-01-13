OV vs WF Dream 11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s Super Smash Match – January 14th, 2021

The Otago Volts will take on the Wellington Firebirds in the 15th match of the Super Smash 2020/21.

The Otago Volts have had a mixed campaign so far this season. They won their first two matches in the league but ended up losing the next two and are currently fourth in the standings. They will be looking for a win against an in-form Wellington Firebirds side

The Wellington Firebirds have been in outstanding form in the tournament. They have won all four matches that they have played so far. The team are comfortably seated at the top of the table and will look to confirm their berth in the knockout stages with a win.

OV vs WF: Squads to choose from

Otago Volts

Hamish Rutherford, Neil Broom, Nick Kelly, Mitch Renwick (wk), Anaru Kitchen, Llew Johnson, Michael Rae, Dale Phillips, Michael Rippon, Matthew Bacon, Jacob Duffy (c), Mitchell McClenaghan

Wellington Firebirds

Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Rachin Ravindra, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell (c), Jamie Gibson, Tom Blundell, Logan van Beek, Peter Younghusband, Ben Sears, Hamish Bennett, Troy Johnson

OV vs WF: Predicted playing XIs

Otago Volts

Hamish Rutherford, Neil Broom, Nick Kelly, Mitch Renwick (wk), Anaru Kitchen, Llew Johnson, Michael Rae, Michael Rippon, Matthew Bacon, Jacob Duffy (c), Mitchell McClenaghan

Wellington Firebirds

Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Rachin Ravindra, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell (c), Jamie Gibson, Tom Blundell, Logan van Beek, Peter Younghusband, Ben Sears, Hamish Bennett

OV vs WF: Match details

Match: Otago Volts vs Wellington Firebirds

Venue: University Oval, Dunedin

Date and Time: 14th January, 2021, 7:40 AM IST

OV vs WF: Pitch report

The track at the Otago University is known to be batting friendly and batsmen can use that to their advantage to post big runs on the board. The bounce on the pitch is even and the ball comes on well to the bat. The boundaries are also small, which makes scoring easier. 380 runs were scored at this venue in the only match played at the ground in this year's edition of the Super Smash.

OV vs WF Dream 11 Fantasy suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Devon Conway, Hamish Rutherford, Llew Johnson, Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Rachin Ravindra, James Neesham, Michael Rippon, Matthew Bacon, Mitchell McClenaghan, Hamish Bennett

Captain: Finn Allen, Vice-Captain: James Neesham

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Devon Conway, Mitch Renwick, Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Nick Kelly, James Neesham, Michael Rippon, Matthew Bacon, Mitchell McClenaghan, Hamish Bennett, Logan van Beek

Captain: Devon Conway, Vice-Captain: Michael Bracewell