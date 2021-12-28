OV vs WF Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Super Smash 2021/22, Match 15

Otago Volts will take on Wellington Firebirds in the 15th match of the Super Smash 2021/22 at the John Davies Oval in Queenstown on Tuesday.

Otago Volts have been far from their usual best in this season’s Super Smash. They have lost two games on the bounce against Canterbury and Central Stags and are currently fifth in the table with six points to their name.

Wellington Firebirds also haven’t had a great campaign so far. They’ve lost three successive games and with just one win, they are bottom of the table.

OV vs WF Probable Playing 11 Today

OV XI

Hamish Rutherford (c), Josh Tasman Jones, Neil Broom, Nick Kelly, Anaru Kitchen, Llew Johnson, Michael Rippon, Max Chu (wk), Angus Mckenzie, Jacob Duffy, Matthew Bacon

WF XI

Finn Allen (wk), Tim Robinson, Logan Van Beek, Troy Johnson, Michael Bracewell (c), Jimmy Neesham, Jamie Gibson/Nathan Smith, Peter Younghusband, Ollie Newton, Ben Sears, Hamish Bennett

Match Details

OV vs WF, Super Smash 2021/22, Match 15

Date and Time: 28th December, 2021, 7:10 AM IST

Venue: John Davies Oval, Queenstown

Pitch Report

The surface is pretty well-balanced and has something in it for both bowlers and batters. Batting first will be a good option on this wicket.

Today’s OV vs WF Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Finn Allen’s game of calculative risk-taking is a treat to watch. The youngster can smash opposition bowlers for fun. He has scored 77 runs in the last three matches at a strike rate of 192.5.

Batters

Michael Bracewell brings plenty of value to the table. He has scored 105 runs at an average of 52.5 and has also picked up three wickets so far.

Hamish Rutherford has lived up to his responsibilities quite well. He has scored 159 runs in four games so far and has an average of 39.75.

All-rounders

Logan van Beek is a proven match-winner who is expected to have a major impact in this contest as well. Not only has he scored 100 runs in three games at an average of 50, he has also picked up five wickets. Van Beek can prove to be a fine multiplier choice for your OV vs WF Dream11 fantasy side.

Bowlers

Ben Sears has been consistent in recent matches. He has picked up five wickets in the last two matches.

Top 5 best players to pick in OV vs WF Dream11 prediction team

Logan van Beek (OV) – 311 points

Michael Bracewell (OV) – 271 points

Hamish Rutherford (OV) – 264 points

Anaru Kitchen (OV) – 226 points

Michael Rippon (OV) – 214 points

Important stats for OV vs WF Dream11 prediction team

Logan van Beek: 100 runs and 5 wickets

Michael Bracewell: 105 runs and 3 wickets

Hamish Rutherford: 159 runs

Neil Broom: 101 runs

Finn Allen: 77 runs

OV vs WF Dream11 Prediction Today

OV vs WF Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Hamish Rutherford, Neil Broom, Logan van Beek, Anaru Kitchen, Michael Rippon, Ben Sears, Jacob Duffy, Matthew Bacon, Hamish Bennett

Captain: Logan van Beek, Vice-Captain: Michael Bracewell

OV vs WF Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Hamish Rutherford, Neil Broom, Logan van Beek, Anaru Kitchen, Peter Younghusband, Michael Rippon, Ben Sears, Jacob Duffy, Hamish Bennett

Captain: Anaru Kitchen, Vice-Captain: Finn Allen

