OV vs WF Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Super Smash 2024-25, Match 18

The 18th match of the Super Smash 2024-25 will see Otago Volts (OV) squaring off against Wellington Firebirds (WF) at the University Oval in Dunedin on Saturday, January 18. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the OV vs WF Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Wellington Firebirds have a solitary victory in four matches. They lost their last match to Otago Volts by 15 runs. Otago Volts, on the other hand, won four of their last seven matches. They faced a defeat in their last game to Northern Districts by 8 runs.

These two teams have played 31 head-to-head matches. Wellington Firebirds won a total of 17 head-to-head matches while Otago Volts were victorious in 11 matches. Three matches were abandoned due to rain.

OV vs WF Match Details

The 18th match of the Super Smash 2024-25 will be played on January 18 at the University Oval in Dunedin. The game is set to take place at 6:55 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

OV vs WF, 18th Match

Date and Time: 18th January 2025, 6:55 AM IST

Venue: University Oval, Dunedin

Pitch Report

The pitch at University Oval in Dunedin is good for batters. Team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. Fans can expect a good scoring match in both innings.

The last match played at this venue was between Northern Districts and Otago Volts, where a total of 416 runs were scored at a loss of 10 wickets.

OV vs WF Form Guide

OV - L W W W L N/R W

WF - L L W L

OV vs WF Probable Playing XI

OV Playing XI

No injury updates

Dale Phillips, Jamal Todd, Llew Johnson, Dean Foxcroft, Leo Carter, Max Chu (c & wk), Ruben Clinton, Ben Lockrose, Andrew Hazeldine, Matthew Bacon, Mason Clarke

WF Playing XI

No injury updates

Jesse Tashkoff, Tom Blundell (wk), Nick Kelly ©, Troy Johnson, Muhammad Abbas, Gareth Severin, Nick Greenwood, Logan van Beek, Peter Younghusband, Ian McPeake, Liam Dudding

OV vs WF Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Max Chu

Max Chu is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is expected to bat in the top order and was in exceptional form in the recent franchise matches. He has smashed 190 runs in the last five matches. Tom Blundell is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.

Batters

Tim Robinson

Dale Phillips and Tim Robinson are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. Robinson is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He played exceptionally well in the recent franchise cricket matches. He has smashed 151 runs in the last three matches. Leo Carter is another good batter for today's nail-biting match.

All-rounders

Michael Bracewell

Michael Bracewell and Logan van Beek are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. Michael Bracewell will bat in the top order and bowl a good quota of overs in today's match. He smashed 61 runs in the last match. Luke Georgeson is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

Peter Younghusband

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Jacob Duffy and Peter Younghusband. Both the pacers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. Peter Younghusband has an exceptional venue record and can take a lot of wickets in today's match. He has taken 5 wickets and smashed 24 runs in the last four matches. Ben Lockrose is another good bowler for today's match.

OV vs WF match captain and vice-captain choices

Michael Bracewell

Michael Bracewell is the most crucial pick from Wellington Firebirds as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. He smashed 61 runs in just 31 balls in the last match.

Tim Robinson

Tim Robinson is another crucial pick from the Wellington Firebirds squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He is expected to bat in the top order and was in great form both in the recent franchise cricket matches. He has smashed 151 runs in the last three matches.

5 Must-Picks for OV vs WF, 18th Match

Max Chu

Tim Robinson

Michael Bracewell

Logan van Beek

Peter Younghusband

Otago Volts vs Wellington Firebirds Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Otago Volts vs Wellington Firebirds Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Chu

Batters: T Robinson, D Phillips

All-rounders: L Georgeson, M Bracewell, L van Beek, G Phillips

Bowlers: P Younghusband, A Hazeldine, B Lockrose, J Duffy

Otago Volts vs Wellington Firebirds Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Chu

Batters: T Robinson, D Phillips

All-rounders: M Bracewell, L van Beek

Bowlers: P Younghusband, A Hazeldine, B Lockrose, J Duffy, J Hartshorn, B Sears

