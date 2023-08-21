OVI vs TRT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for The Hundred 2023, Match 29

Oval Invincibles (OVI) will face the Trent Rockets (TRT) in the 29th match of The Hundred 2023 at Kennington Oval in London on Monday, August 21. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the OVI vs TRT Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s, and the pitch report for Match 29.

The Oval Invincibles are the first team to qualify this season, having won five of their seven games thanks to the heroics of Will Jacks, Heinrich Klaasen, Sam Curran, and Tom Curran.

Meanwhile, Trent Rockets are having a mixed tournament, having won three of their seven games. They are currently third in the points standings and have a fantastic chance of making it to qualifying this time around.

OVI vs TRT Match Details, Match 29

Match 29 of The Hundred 2023 will be played on August 21 at the Kennington Oval in London. The match is set to take place at 11.00 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

OVI vs TRT, The Hundred 2023, Match 29

Date and Time: August 21, 2023, 11.00 pm IST

Venue: Kennington Oval, London

Live Streaming and Broadcast: Fancode

OVI vs TRT Pitch Report

The pitch at the Kennington Oval in London looks to be pretty good for batting. The ball could move a bit at the start of the innings, so batters will need to be patient while playing their shots. The team that wins the toss should bat first for a chance to rack up enough runs on the board.

OVI vs TRT Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Oval Invincibles: W-W-L-W-W

Trent Rockets: W-L-W-L-L

OVI vs TRT probable playing 11s for today’s match

Oval Invincibles Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Oval Invincibles Probable Playing 11

Jason Roy, Will Jacks, Heinrich Klaasen, Tawanda Muyeye, Sam Curran, Sam Billings (c & wk), Ross Whiteley, Tom Curran, Adam Zampa, Nathan Sowter, Spencer Johnson

Trent Rockets Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Trent Rockets Probable Playing 11

Alex Hales, Joe Root, Tom Kohler-Cadmore (wk), Colin Munro, Daniel Sams, Sam Hain, Lewis Gregory (c), Matthew Carter, Ish Sodhi, Luke Wood, Sam Cook

Today's OVI vs TRT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Heinrich Klaasen (189 runs in 7 matches, Average: 31.50)

Klaasen's previous outing didn't go well as he scored only 18 runs. However, he's an attacking-style wicketkeeper-batter who can score handy runs in the top order, making him a must-pick.

Top Batter Pick

Will Jacks (182 runs & 3 wickets in 7 matches, Average: 26.00)

Will Jacks is a prominent right-handed batter who has performed brilliantly so far. He has scored 182 runs at an average of 26.00 in seven games. He is also an effective off-break spinner who has taken three wickets, making him a must-have fantasy player.

Top All-rounder Pick

Daniel Sams (109 runs & 10 wickets in 6 matches; E.R: 7.81)

Daniel Sams is one of the top all-rounders on his team. He has scored 109 runs at an average of 21.80 and has also picked up 10 wickets at an average of 17.70 in six games. He could prove to be a valuable pick for your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

Top Bowler Pick

Nathan Sowter (9 wickets in 7 matches, Average: 21.111)

Nathan Sowter has done exceptionally well with the ball in the tournament so far, taking nine wickets at an impressive average of 21.11 and an economy rate of 8.26. That makes him an excellent pick for your fantasy team.

OVI vs TRT match captain and vice-captain choices

Sam Curran

Sam Curran has been one of the most consistent performers with both the ball and the bat for Oval Invincibles, scoring 120 runs and taking five wickets at an economy rate of 7.96 in seven games. That makes him a must-have and the perfect choice for the captaincy of your OVI vs TRT Dream11 Fantasy team.

Tom Curran

Tom Curran has been a standout all-rounder for his team. He has picked up six wickets at an economy rate of 7.67 while scoring 90 runs at an average of 90.00 in just three games and could be a great fit for your fantasy team's vice-captaincy.

5 Must-Picks for OVI vs TRT, Match 29th

Lewis Gregory

Adam Zampa

Spencer Johnson

Matthew Carter

Ish Sodhi

OVI vs TRT Match Expert Tips

The likes of Alex Hales, Joe Root, Sam Billings, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, and Jason Roy will be the ones to watch out for as they are performing consistently due to their batting prowess.

OVI vs TRT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 29, Head-To-Head League

OVI vs TRT Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeepers: Tom Kohler Cadmore, Heinrich Klassen

Batters: Colin Munro, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Will Jack

All-rounders: Daniel Sams, Tom Curran, Sam Curran

Bowlers: Nathan Sowter, Luke Wood

OVI vs TRT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 29, Grand League

OVI vs TRT Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeepers: Tom Kohler Cadmore, Heinrich Klassen

Batters: Colin Munro, Joe Root, Alex Hales, Will Jack

All-rounders: Daniel Sams, Tom Curran, Sam Curran

Bowlers: Nathan Sowter, Adam Zampa