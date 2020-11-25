OVR vs AUK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's ECS Malta 2020 Match 7 – Nov 26, 2020

In the sixth match of the ongoing European Cricket Series (ECS) Malta 2020 tournament, Overseas CC take on Atlas UTC Knights CC. The two teams are coming into this game on the back of contrasting form in the ECS tournament.

Overseas CC were one of the first two teams to kickstart their campaign in the ECS Malta 2020 tournament. However, it hasn’t been a great start for them in the tournament. They lost both their games against Southern Crusaders CC. The Jurg Hirschi-led side batted first both times but didn’t have enough runs on the board, eventually failing to defend two sub-90 totals.

On the other hand, Atlas UTC Knights CC have made a positive start to their ECS campaign. After their first game was abandoned, they went on to beat the American University of Malta in a tight game. The Sujesh K Appu-led side will be aiming to surge ahead in the points table and build some early momentum.

Squads to choose from:

Overseas CC: David Marks, Jurg Hirschi, Sean Byrne, Heinrich Gericke, Clyde Palmer, Deon Vosloo, Daniel Kniverton, James Spackman, Andy Naudi, Charl Kleinepunte, Lee Tuck, Christo Viljoen, Gerald Sant, Ethan Xuereb, Jack Barritt, Dean Stevenson, Matthew Towns.

Atlas UTC Knights CC: Samuel Mangat Stanislaus, Sujesh K Appu, Alameen Begham, Bose Paul, Avinash Dileep, Justin Shaju, Ciril Mathew, Asif Sha, Niyas Pullariyil Muhammed, Muhammed Jameel Subair, Eldhose Mathew, Nithin K Babu, Nithin Sunny, Manoj Salikumar Panicker, Basil George, Ajay John, Akash lal Remesan.

Predicted Playing-XIs

Overseas CC: Heinrich Gericke, Clyde Palmer (wk), Sean Byrne, Jurg Hirschi (c), Andy Naudi, Daniel Kniverton, Lee Tuck, Christo Viljoen, Charl Kleinepunte, David Marks, Jack Barritt.

Advertisement

Atlas UTC Knights CC: Basil George, Avinash Dileep, Alameen Begham, Manoj Salikumar Panicker, Niyas Pullariyil Muhammed (wk), Asif Sha, Justin Shaju, Bose Paul, Sujesh K Appu (c), Eldhose Mathew, Nithin K Babu.

Match Details

Match: Overseas CC vs Atlas UTC Knights CC

Date: November 26th, 2020; 1 PM IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Malta.

Pitch Report

The track at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta in the ECS has been a decent one to bat on. However, the bowlers have had their say as well. Thus, another sporting track could be expected for this ECS game too. The average first-innings score in this tournament has been 86 runs after four completed games.

ECS T10 Malta November 2020 Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (OVR vs AUK)

Dream11 Team for OVR vs AUK - ECS Malta 2020.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Avinash Dileep, Heinrich Gericke, Eldhose Mathew, Alameen Abdul Begham, Charl Kleinepunte, Basil George, Andy Naudi, Jurg Hirschi, Justin Shaju, Bose Paul, Lee Tuck.

Captain: Basil George. Vice-captain: Heinrich Gericke.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Heinrich Gericke, Eldhose Mathew, Alameen Abdul Begham, Daniel Kniverton, Basil George, Sujesh K Appu, Andy Naudi, Jurg Hirschi, Bose Paul, Lee Tuck, David Marks.

Captain: Andy Naudi. Vice-captain: Jurg Hirschi.