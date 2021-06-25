OVR vs AUM Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ECS T10 Malta match - June 25th, 2021

Overseas CC will face the American University of Malta in the fourth quarterfinal of ECS T10 Malta 2021.

Overseas CC finished second in Group B, having won five out of their eight games. The American University of Malta, on the other hand, finished third in Group A, winning four of their eight matches. In order to advance to the semi-finals, both teams will need to put up their finest performance.

As the Overseas CC and the American University of Malta face off in the quarterfinal, here are three players you can choose as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team.

#3 Jurg Hirschi

Jurg Hirschi plays for Overseas CC (Image Courtesy: ECN)

Jurg Hirschi, the captain of the Overseas CC, is the leading wicket-taker for his team in the ongoing ECS T10 Malta League. Hirschi has 10 wickets to his name at an economy rate of just around eight.

As a result, in this ECS T10 Malta encounter, he's a must-have for your Dream11 team.

#2 Zoheb Malik

American University of Malta’s Zoheb Malik has eight wickets at an economy rate of just under eight. Malik can be effective with the bat as well. Along with his performance with the ball, he has also scored 87 runs at a strike rate of 155.35.

His all-around ability makes him an excellent choice for your Dream11 team.

#1 Darshit Patankar

Darshit Patankar plays for AUM in the ECS T10 Malta 2021 (Image Courtesy: The American University of Malta)

Right-hander Darshit Patankar has been the most consistent batsman for the American University of Malta. He is the team's leading run-getter and also the tournament's second-highest scorer.

Patankar has scored 224 runs from eight matches at an average of 37.33 and a strike rate of 167.16. Darshit has also hit two fifties, with his highest score being an undefeated 60 against the Atlas UTC Knights.

