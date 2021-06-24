OVR vs AUM Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for ECS T10 Malta - June 25, 2021

Overseas and American University of Malta will clash in the fourth quarter-final of the ECS T10 Malta at Marsa Sports Club on Friday.

Overseas finished in second spot on the points table in their group with five wins and three defeats. They looked in impressive touch in the group stages and will aim to continue their momentum in the knockout stages as well.

Meanwhile, American University of Malta ended up in third spot in their group with four wins and four defeats. They looked decent enough and will hope to put up some impressive performances in crucial knockout games.

Squads to choose from

Overseas

Gerald Sant, Henry Redknap, Tariq Jawed, Tim Cleasby, Alex Meears, Aron Oulton, David Marks, Ethan Xuereb, Jack Barritt, Jean Pierre Ford, Luke Bradley, Michael Hart, Peter Rydzkowski, Andrew Naudi, Callum Burke, Charl Kleinepunte, Christo Viljoen, Clyde Rossouw, Eldon Pillay, Jurg Hirschi, Matthew Towns, Clyde Palmer, Heinrich Gericke, Sean Byrne

American University of Malta

Girish Reddy, Jitu Singh, Nishit Bhatt, Saneesh Kumar, Saurav Bhatia, Akhil Konda, Darshanik Gohil, Parha Das, Shubh Patel, Abhishek Kuntala, Abhishek Prajapati, Amandeep Ralhan, Jit Patel, Kalki Kumar, Mithilesh Shrimali, Mitul Patel, Oliver Millard, Ravi Paul, Shubham Chauhan, Zoheb Malek, Darshit Patankar, Tarak Shah

Probable Playing XIs

Overseas

Jack Barritt, Luke Bradley, Sean Byrne, Heinrich Gericke (wk), Michael Hart, Jurg Hirschi (c), David Marks, Aron Oulton, Clyde Palmer, Gerald Sant, Ethan Xuereb

American University of Malta

Abhishek Kuntala, Saneesh Kumar, Zoheb Malek, Oliver Millard, Darshit Patankar (wk), Mitul Patel, Jit Patel (c), Amandeep Ralhan, Tarak Shah, Kalki Kumar, Jitu Singh

Match Details

Match: Overseas vs American University of Malta, Fourth quarter-final

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Malta

Date and Time (IST): 25th June, 7:00 PM

Pitch report

Of late, teams have been putting up impressive performances with the willow with scores above 100 coming in frequently. Bowlers will need to toil hard and hit the correct lines and lengths.

Teams batting first have a good winning record at this venue. However, chasing sides can also sneak in with their calculative approach.

ECS T10 Malta 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (OVR vs AUM)

OVR vs AUM Dream11 Team

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Darshit Patankar, Clyde Palmer, Zoheb Malek, Saneesh Kumar, Amandeep Ralhan, Tarak Shah, Kalki Kumar, Jurg Hirschi, David Marks, Aron Oulton, Jit Patel

Captain: Zoheb Malek Vice-captain: Darshit Patankar

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Darshit Patankar, Heinrich Gericke, Zoheb Malek, Saneesh Kumar, Gerald Sant, Tarak Shah, Kalki Kumar, Jurg Hirschi, Abhishek Kuntala, Aron Oulton, Jit Patel

Captain: Saneesh Kumar Vice-captain: Heinrich Gericke

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee