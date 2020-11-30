OVR vs AUM Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's ECS Malta 2020 Match 20 – Dec 01, 2020

Overseas CC and American University of Malta will battle it in the 20th match of the Malta European Cricket Series (ECS) Malta 2020. These are two teams who occupy the bottom two slots in the tournament's points table.

Overseas CC have played six games in the ECS and have lost them all. Moreover, most of their defeats have been by big margins.

On the other hand, American University of Malta have been very competitive in the ECS and have had some pretty tight games. However, they have often found themselves on the losing side on most occasions.

The Jitesh Kumar Patel-led side finally got their first win of the ECS tournament when they beat Msida Warriors CC in their last game, hunting down a 94-run target in a thriller that went to the last ball.

Squads to choose from:

Overseas CC: David Marks, Jurg Hirschi, Sean Byrne, Heinrich Gericke, Clyde Palmer, Deon Vosloo, Daniel Kniverton, James Spackman, Andy Naudi, Charl Kleinepunte, Lee Tuck, Christo Viljoen, Gerald Sant, Ethan Xuereb, Jack Barritt, Dean Stevenson, Matthew Towns.

American University of Malta: Zoheb Malek, Jitesh Kumar Patel, Shubham Patel, Darshanik Gohil, Tarak Shah, Amandeep Ralhan, Darshit Patankar, Abhishek Prajapati, Saneesh Kumar, Nishit Bhatt, Prithvi Chauhan, Rammohan Gardas, Girish Bapathu, Mittul Patel, Asif Ali Khan, Akhil Konda.

Predicted Playing-XIs

Overseas CC: Lee Tuck, Daniel Kniverton, Heinrich Gericke, Jurg Hirschi (c), Christo Viljoen, Deon Vosloo, Andy Naudi, Clyde Palmer (wk), Gerald Sant, Ethan Xuereb, Jack Barritt.

American University of Malta: Prithvi Chauhan, Abhishek Prajapati, Zoheb Malek, Darshit Patankar (wk), Saneesh Kumar, Mittul Patel, Jitesh Kumar Patel (c), Shubham Patel, Tarak Shah, Amandeep Ralhan, Nishit Bhatt

Match Details

Match: Overseas CC vs American University of Malta

Date: December 1st 2020, 3 PM IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Malta.

Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta in the ECS can be termed a batting beauty.

Teams have got big scores at this venue in the last few ECS games and have also chased down tall targets. Another excellent batting surface could be in store for this ECS game too.

ECS T10 Malta November 2020 Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (OVR vs AUM)

Dream11 Team for OVR vs AUM - ECS Malta 2020.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Heinrich Gericke, Mittul Patel, Daniel Kniverton, Deon Vosloo, Zoheb Malek, Abhishek Prajapati, Andy Naudi, Jurg Hirschi, Shubham Patel, Jitesh Kumar Patel, Lee Tuck.

Captain: Zoheb Malek. Vice-captain: Jurg Hirschi.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Heinrich Gericke, Saneesh Kumar, Mittul Patel, Daniel Kniverton, Zoheb Malek, Abhishek Prajapati, Andy Naudi, Jurg Hirschi, Prithvi Chauhan, Shubham Patel, Lee Tuck.

Captain: Andy Naudi. Vice-captain: Abhishek Prajapati.