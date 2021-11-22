OVR vs BBL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Malta

Overseas (OVR) will take on Bugibba Blasters (BBL) in the ECS T10 Malta at the Marsa Sports Club in Marsa on Monday.

Overseas will begin their ECS T10 Malta campaign against debutants Bugibba Blasters, who have some experience to fall back on. However, Overseas boast a well-established side featuring the likes of Jurg Hirschi and Charl Punte, who have ample ECS experience under their belts. With both teams eyeing a winning start to their ECS T10 Malta campaigns, a cracking game beckons at the Marsa Cricket Club on Monday.

OVR vs BBL Probable Playing XIs

OVR XI

Jurg Hirschi, Frank Spiteri, Charl Kleine-Punte, Sean Byrne, Ethan Xuereb, David Marks, Kivian Johnson, Heinrick Gericke, Jack Barritt, Michael Hart and Christiaan Viljoen

BBL XI

Partha Das, Gaurav Maithani, Vijay Singh, Vinay Negi, Faiz Ullah, Sohan Singh, Suresh Dobal, Dev Negi, Kalki Kumar, Ravi Pal and Shiv Singh Rawat

Match Details

Match: OVR vs BBL, ECS T10 Malta 2021

Date and Time: 22nd November, 2021; 5:00 PM IST.

Venue: Marsa Cricket Club, Marsa

Pitch Report

A relatively high-scoring game is expected with little help on offer for the pacers. The batters will look to attack the bowling from ball one, with the dimensions of the ground also favoring them. There isn't much turn for the spinners, who do not have much room for error. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 100 being par at the venue.

Today’s OVR vs BBL Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Gaurav Maithani: Blasters keeper Gaurav Maithani is expected to bat in the top order, given his ability to take on the bowling and clear the boundaries. Although he doesn't have much ECS experience, Maithani should score some runs against the Overseas today.

Batter

Charl Kleine-Punte: Charl Punte is one of Overseas' best batters with a heap of runs under his belt from the previous ECS tournament in Malta. The star batter has been in decent nick and should be a must-have in your OVR vs BBL Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Jurg Hirschi: Overseas captain Jurg Hirschi is one of the best spinners in the competition and is quite handy with the bat as well. His loopy leg-breaks are bound to come into play in the middle overs, making him a handy addition to your OVR vs BBL Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Sohan Singh: Blasters pacer Sohan Singh is capable of swinging the ball and luring batters into making mistakes early in their innings. Given his performances in domestic competitions, Sohan should pick up a wicket or two in the powerplay overs in this much-awaited clash.

Top 3 best players to pick in OVR vs BBL Dream11 prediction team

Jurg Hirschi (OVR)

Kalki Kumar (BBL)

Charl Kleine-Punte (OVR)

Important stats for OVR vs BBL Dream11 prediction team

Jurg Hirschi - 12 wickets in 11 ECS T10 Malta 2021 matches

Charl Punte - 177 runs in 7 ECS T10 Malta 2021 matches

Partha Das - 13 wickets in 6 Malta T20 Premier Cricket League matches

OVR vs BBL Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Malta)

OVR vs BBL Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: G Maithani, C Kleine-Punte, H Gericke, F Ullah, J Hirschi, K Kumar, R Pal, F Spiteri, D Marks, E Xuereb and S Singh-Rawat

Captain: J Hirschi. Vice-captain: F Ullah

OVR vs BBL Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Dobal, C Kleine-Punte, H Gericke, F Ullah, J Hirschi, V Negi, R Pal, F Spiteri, D Marks, P Das and S Singh

Captain: J Hirschi. Vice-captain: C Kleine-Punte

Edited by Samya Majumdar

