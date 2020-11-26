In match number 13 of this European Cricket Series (ECS) Malta 2020, Overseas CC will square off against Marsa CC. This is the reverse fixture between the two sides. While Overseas CC are yet to register a win in this tournament, Marsa CC are unbeaten.

Overseas CC have been the most disappointing team in the tournament so far. They have lost four games in a row and are reeling at the bottom of the points table. It is their batting that has disappointed quite a bit. They have lost two games while defending and two games while chasing. Jurg Hirschi and his men need to turn the tide quickly.

Meanwhile, Marsa CC have had a good start to this tournament. Out of their two games, one game was washed out and in the other game, they registered a comprehensive win. They racked up 117 batting first and restricted Msida Warriors CC to just 83 in their 10 overs. Hence, they will look to continue to good work and surge ahead on the points table.

Squads to choose from

Overseas CC: David Marks, Jurg Hirschi, Sean Byrne, Heinrich Gericke, Clyde Palmer, Deon Vosloo, Daniel Kniverton, James Spackman, Andy Naudi, Charl Kleinepunte, Lee Tuck, Christo Viljoen, Gerald Sant, Ethan Xuereb, Jack Barritt, Dean Stevenson, Matthew Towns.

Marsa CC: Zeeshan Khan, Nowell Khosla, Niraj Khanna, Haroon Mughal, Sumair Khan, Noshair Akhter, Sidharth Anand, Abishek Kuntala, Farhan Masih, Glenn Tavilla, John Grima, David Athwal, Muhammad Usman, Waseem Abbas, Fanyan Mughal, Muhammad Zubbair.

Predicted Playing XIs

Overseas CC: Andy Naudi, Clyde Palmer (wk), Daniel Kniverton, Heinrich Gericke, Deon Vosloo, Sean Byrne, David Marks, Jurg Hirschi (c), Lee Tuck, Christo Viljoen, Matthew Towns

Marsa CC: Nowell Khosla, Zeeshan Khan, Niraj Khanna, Fanyan Mughal, Haroon Mughal (c), Sidharth Anand, Sumair Khan, Noshair Akhter, Glenn Tavilla, John Grima (wk), Waseem Abbas

Match Details

Match: Overseas CC vs Marsa CC

Date: November 27th, 2020, 5 PM IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Malta

Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta has been a sporting one. The batsmen have been able to get runs consistently while the bowlers have found ways to be successful as well. The average first innings score in this tournament at this venue is 93. Another sporting track is likely to be on offer.

ECS T10 Malta November 2020 Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (OVR vs MAR)

Dream11 Team for OVR vs MAR - ECS Malta 2020.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Niraj Khanna, Heinrich Gericke, Nowell Khosla, Zeeshan Khan, Daniel Kniverton, Haroon Mughal, Andy Naudi, Jurg Hirschi, Noshair Akhter, Waseem Abbas, Lee Tuck

Captain: Andy Naudi Vice-captain: Haroon Mughal

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Heinrich Gericke, Nowell Khosla, Zeeshan Khan, Daniel Kniverton, Haroon Mughal, Fanyan Mughal, Andy Naudi, Jurg Hirschi, Sidharth Anand, Waseem Abbas, David Marks

Captain: Zeeshan Khan Vice-captain: Heinrich Gericke