Dream11 Team for OVR vs MSW - ECS Malta 2020.

It is the penultimate day of the league stages in this European Cricket Series (ECS) Malta 2020 and Overseas CC will be up against Msida Warriors CC in match number 23. While Overseas CC are coming into this game on the back of a couple of wins, Msida Warriors CC suffered a shock loss in their previous game.

Overseas CC finally turned things around as they beat the American University of Malta twice in two games. They defended 108 successfully before chasing down 95 in a thrilling last-ball finish. They finally got off the last spot and are fifth with four points. However, the Jurg Hirschi-led side still face an uphill task in order to make it to the semi-finals.

On the other hand, Msida Warriors CC are currently placed fourth on the points table. They have seven points (three wins, two losses, and one no-result) and will be aiming to climb the points table quickly. They started with a loss and abandoned game before they won three games in a row. However, the Rahul Nair-led side were beaten by the American University of Malta in their last game.

Squads to choose from

Overseas CC: David Marks, Jurg Hirschi, Sean Byrne, Heinrich Gericke, Clyde Palmer, Deon Vosloo, Daniel Kniverton, James Spackman, Andy Naudi, Charl Kleinepunte, Lee Tuck, Christo Viljoen, Gerald Sant, Ethan Xuereb, Jack Barritt, Dean Stevenson, Matthew Towns.

Msida Warriors CC: Salu Thomas, Rahul Nair, Dives Kumar, Justin George, Basil Joy, Shijil Joy, Samuel George, Manuel Antony, Renil Paul, Jibin Sebastian, Akhil Piostine, Rijesh Jayamalli, Titi Thomas, Sebin Joseph, Sachin Baby, Tom Thomas, Rajeesh Mundoli.

Predicted Playing XIs

Overseas CC: Jurg Hirschi (c), Andy Naudi, Charl Kleinepunte, Heinrich Gericke, Deon Vosloo, Sean Byrne (wk), Gerald Sant, David Marks, Ethan Xuereb, Jack Barritt, Dean Stevenson

Msida Warriors CC: Samuel George (wk), Justin George, Rahul Nair (c), Renil Paul, Salu Thomas, Rijesh Jayamalli, Manuel Antony, Shijil Joy, Tito Thomas, Sebin Joseph, Tom Thomas

Match Details

Match: Overseas CC vs Msida Warriors CC

Date: December 2nd 2020, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Malta

Pitch Report

The 22-yard strip at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta has been largely in favour of the batters. They have been able to get big scores consistently. The average score batting first is around 102-103. Thus, more of the same can be expected for this game and another high-scoring game may well be on the cards.

ECS T10 Malta 2020 Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (OVR vs MSW)

Dream11 Team for OVR vs MSW - ECS Malta 2020.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Heinrich Gericke, Rahul Nair, Charl Kleinepunte, Deon Vosloo, Justin George, Andy Naudi, Jurg Hirschi, Salu Thomas, David Marks, Manuel Antony, Tito Thomas

Captain: Rahul Nair Vice-captain: Jurg Hirschi

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Heinrich Gericke, Rahul Nair, Deon Vosloo, Justin George, Tito Thomas, Andy Naudi, Jurg Hirschi, Salu Thomas, David Marks, Manuel Antony, Shijil Joy

Captain: Andy Naudi Vice-captain: Rahul Nair