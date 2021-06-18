OVR vs SKI Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s ECS T10 Malta Matches 19th & 20th - June 18th, 2021

Overseas will take on the Super Kings in consecutive ECS T10 Malta matches on Friday.

Overseas have played two matches in the ECS T10 Malta so far, winning both against Mater Dei by comprehensive margins. They won their first fixture by 10 wickets and followed it up with a 60-run triumph over Mater Dei. Overseas will be keen to keep their winning run in the ECS T10 Malta intact.

The Super Kings have also been in fine form in the ECS T10 Malta, winning four in four. The Amar Sharma-led side created ECS history on Thursday, becoming the first team to score 200 runs in a single ECS innings. The Super Kings then bowled out Gozo for just six runs, winning the game by a staggering 194 runs - the largest margin of win recorded in the ECS. They followed it up with another victory over Gozo, this time by 92 runs.

Squads to choose from:

Overseas

Gerald Sant, Henry Redknap, Tariq Jawed, Tim Cleasby, Alex Meears, Aron Oulton, David Marks, Ethan Xuereb, Jack Barritt, Jean Pierre Ford, Luke Bradley, Michael Hart, Peter Rydzkowski, Andrew Naudi, Callum Burke, Charl Kleinepunte, Christo Viljoen, Clyde Rossouw, Eldon Pillay, Jurg Hirschi, Matthew Towns, Clyde Palmer, Heinrich Gericke, Sean Byrne

Super Kings

Bikram Arora, Gurjeet Singh, Ravinder Singh, Sumair Khan, Umair Saleem, Ashok Bishnoi, Ihtisham Ishaq, Rency Jacob, Suhrid Roy, Amar Sharma (C), Amit Rawat, Hasheem Shahzad, Sandesh Khatri, Varun Prasath, Affy Khan (WK), Gopal Chaturvedi and Yash Singh.

Predicted Playing XIs

Overseas

Andrew Naudi, Heinrich Gericke, Charl Kleinepunte, Gerald Sant, Clyde Palmer, Jurg Hirschi, Sean Byrne, Christo Viljoen, David Marks, Jack Barritt, Matthew Towns

Super Kings

Gurjeet Singh, Sumair Khan, Umair Saleem, Ashok Bishnoi, Ihtisham Ishaq, Amar Sharma (C), Hasheem Shahzad, Varun Prasath, Affy Khan (WK), Gopal Chaturvedi, Yash Singh.

Match Details

Match: Overseas vs Super Kings, Matches 19 and 20

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Malta

Date & Time: 18th June, 2021, 4:30 PM and 7:00 PM IST

Pitch Report

The track at the Marsa Sports Club is a batting paradise. Although the average first innings score at the venue is 102 runs, the Super Kings scored 200 against Gaza on this ground on Thursday. Bowlers are expected to have a tough time in Friday's ECS T10 Malta double-header.

ECS T10 Malta Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (OVR vs SKI)

OVR vs SKI Dream11 Tips - ECS T10 Malta

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Khan, Y Singh, C Kleinepunte, A Naudi, S Khan, V P Thamotharam, J Hirschi, C Burke, A Bishnoi, I Ishaq, E Xuereb

Captain: V P Thamotharam. Vice-Captain: A Bishnoi

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Khan, C Kleinepunte, A Naudi, S Khan, V P Thamotharam, J Hirschi, C Burke, B Arora, A Bishnoi, I Ishaq, E Xuereb

Captain: A Khan. Vice-Captain: J Hirschi

Edited by Samya Majumdar