OVR vs SKI Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ECS T10 Malta match - June 18th, 2021

Super Kings will be up against Overseas CC in Match No. 19 and 20 of ECS T10 Malta 2021.

It will be a clash between the top two teams in Group B. Both the teams are unbeaten so far and the winning streak of one will finally come to an end at the ECS T10 Malta league 2021 on Friday.

The Super Kings are atop the standings with four wins from as many matches. Meanwhile, Overseas CC are just a rung below them, with two wins from two games thus far.

On that note, here we take a look at three players whom you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s ECS T10 Malta encounter between Overseas CC and the Super Kings.

#1 Callum Burke

Overseas CC all-rounder Callum Burke bats at the top of the order and can deliver will the new ball. In the first match against Mater Dei, Burke performed both with the bat and the ball to guide his team to a win.

With the bat, he scored a quick 37 off just 23 balls and with the ball, he was simply phenomenal. Burke took four wickets and gave away only a single run from the 11 balls he bowled. In the second match, he kept it tight with the new ball as he conceded only eight runs from the two overs he bowled.

#2 Amar Sharma

Super Kings skipper Amar Sharma is a good all-rounder who provides balance to the team with his ability to bat and bowl in any situation. His ECS T10 Malta 2021 season has been going pretty well so far.

Sharma has so far piled up 35 runs at a strike rate of 140 from three innings. Speaking of his bowling, Sharma has five wickets to his name thus far.

#3 Varun Prasath

Another Super Kings all-rounder has made it to the list of the highest run-scorers list this season. Varun has amassed 133 runs at a strike rate of over 200 which has made him the second-highest run-scorer in the league so far.

With the ball in his hands, Varun has left a lasting impression. He bowled in the first two matches only, wherein he picked up three wickets in total. Varun's economy has been on the lower side, making him the most suitable candidate to lead your Dream11 team in the upcoming fixtures of ECS T10 Malta 2021.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee