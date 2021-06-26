OVR vs SKI Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Malta Final - Jun 26, 2021

The Super Kings will take on Overseas in the ECS T10 Malta final at the Marsa Sports Complex on Saturday.

Overseas finished second in Group B, winning five of their eight league stage matches. They then beat the American University of Malta by eight wickets in the quarter-finals before sealing their place in the final, courtesy of a nine-wicket win over Swieqi United. Overseas, who failed to enter the ECS T10 Malta summit clash last season, will be hoping to get their name etched on the trophy.

The Super Kings, on the other hand, have been phenomenal in their debut ECS season and a place in the ECS T10 Malta final is a testimony to the same. They will head into the final on the back of a stunning 10-wicket win over Atlas UTC Knights in the semi-finals. The Super Kings are the only unbeaten side in the ECS T10 Malta, having won 10 in 10. Bikram Arora and co., who have already defeated Overseas twice this season, will be starting the ECS T10 Malta final as the hot favorites.

All in all, fans will be in for an ECS T10 Malta thriller one last time this season and it will be interesting to see which team have the last laugh today.

Squads to choose from

Overseas

Gerald Sant, Henry Redknap, Tariq Jawed, Tim Cleasby, Alex Meears, Aron Oulton, Deon Vosloo, David Marks, Ethan Xuereb, Jack Barritt, Jean Pierre Ford, Luke Bradley, Michael Hart, Peter Rydzkowski, Andrew Naudi, Callum Burke, Charl Kleinepunte, Christo Viljoen, Clyde Rossouw, Eldon Pillay, Jurg Hirschi (C), Matthew Towns, Clyde Palmer (WK), Heinrich Gericke and Sean Byrne.

Super Kings

Sumair Khan, Varun Prasath, Affy Khan (WK), Ashok Bishnoi, Ihtisham Ishaq, Yash Singh, Gurjeet Singh, Umair Saleem, Bikram Arora (C), Amar Sharma, Gopal Chaturvedi, Hasheem Shahzad, Rency Jacob, Ravinder Singh, Suhrid Roy, Sandesh Khatri and Amit Rawat.

Probable Playing XIs

Overseas

Sean Byrne, Heinrich Gericke, Michael Hart, Andrew Naudi, Callum Burke, Charl Kleinepunte, Christo Viljoen, Jurg Hirschi (C), Deon Vosloo, David Marks, Clyde Palmer (WK), Ethan Xuereb.

Super Kings

Amar Sharma, Affy Khan (WK), Bikram Arora (C), Varun Prasath, Ashok Bishnoi, Gopal Chaturvedi, Ihtisham Ishaq, Gurjeet Singh, Hasheem Shahzad, Ravinder Singh, Yash Singh.

Match Details

Match: Overseas vs Super Kings, Final

Date & Time: 26th June 2021, 06:30 PM IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Complex, Malta.

Pitch Report

The track at the Marsa Sports Complex is a balanced one which has something in it for both the batsmen and bowlers. While the batters will enjoy playing on this ground with relatively shorter boundaries on offer, the pacers are expected to procure some swing with the new ball. The spinners will also have a say as the game progresses, with the average first innings score at the venue being 95 runs.

ECS T10 Malta Final Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (OVR vs SKI)

OVR vs SKI Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - ECS T10 Malta

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Clyde Palmer, Affy Khan, Yash Singh, Deon Vosloo, Andrew Naudi, Charl Kleinepunte, Bikram Arora, Varun Prasath, Jurg Hirschi, Amar Sharma, Ashok Bishnoi.

Captain: Varun Prasath. Vice-captain: Bikram Arora.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Affy Khan, Yash Singh, Deon Vosloo, Andrew Naudi, Charl Kleinepunte, Ravinder Singh, Bikram Arora, Varun Prasath, Jurg Hirschi, Amar Sharma, Ashok Bishnoi.

Captain: Ashok Bishnoi. Vice-captain: Varun Prasath.

