OVR vs SOC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Malta Matches 7 & 8

Overseas (OVR) will take on the Southern Crusaders (SOC) in back-to-back ECS T10 Malta matches at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta on Tuesday.

Overseas have won one out of their two ECS T10 Malta matches and are currently placed in third spot. They lost to the Bugibba Blasters by seven wickets in their last outing. The Southern Crusaders have also won one out of their two matches and are currently sitting at the top of the points table. They beat the Msida Warriors by 19 runs in their last ECS T10 Malta encounter.

OVR vs SOC Probable Playing 11 Today

OVR XI

David Marks (C), Charl Kleine-Punte, Frankie Spiteri (WK), Sean Byrne, Kivian Johnson, Jack Barritt, Michael Hart, Aron Oulton, Eldon Pillay, Gerald Sant, Pieter Lourens.

SOC XI

Zeshan Yousaf (C), Mahamarakkalage Avishka, Ishantha Kariyawasam (WK), Cindu Shanmuganathan, Sunil Jangid, Sumair Khan, Bilal Khan, Gulfraz Masih, Ezhaq Masih, Suhrid Roy, Jojo Thomas.

Match Details

OVR vs SOC, Matches 7 & 8, ECS T10 Malta

Date and Time: 23rd November 2021, 05:00 PM and 07:00 PM IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Marsa, Malta.

Pitch Report

The wicket at the Marsa Sports Club is a pretty balanced one. With the ball coming nicely on to the bat, the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers will also find some movement with the new ball. The average first-innings score in the last three matches played at the venue is 90 runs.

Today’s OVR vs SOC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Sean Byrne: Byrne is a quality batter who can score some crucial runs in Tuesday's double-header. He has managed 79 runs at a strike rate of 168.08 in two ECS T10 Malta matches.

Batters

Charl Kleine-Punte: Kleine-Punte has scored 87 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 223-plus, while picking up a wicket in two matches. He is the leading run-scorer in the ECS T10 Malta this season.

Ishantha Kariyawasam: Kariyawasam has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for the Southern Crusaders. He has scored 35 runs at a strike rate of 140.00 in two outings.

All-rounders

Bilal Khan: Khan can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball today. He has picked up three wickets at an economy rate of 1.50 and scored 10 runs in two matches.

David Marks: Marks has scored 10 runs and taken a wicket in two ECS T10 Malta matches. He could score some quick-fire runs on Tuesday.

Bowlers

Ezhaq Masih: Masih has bowled exceptionally well so far this season. He has picked up three wickets, including his best figures of 2/5, in the two matches. Masih is also the joint highest wicket-taker for his side in the ECS T10 Malta.

Jack Barritt: Barritt has been a little bit expensive with the ball in the last couple of matches, scalping a wicket at an economy rate of 11.25. He can be a good budget pick for your fantasy team.

Top 5 best players to pick in OVR vs SOC Dream11 prediction team

Charl Kleine-Punte (OVR) - 174 points

Bilal Khan (SOC) - 171 points

Zeshan Yousaf (SOC) - 139 points

Ezhaq Masih (SOC) - 136 points

Sean Byrne (OVR) - 126 points

Important Stats for OVR vs SOC Dream11 prediction team

Charl Kleine-Punte: 87 runs and 1 wicket in 2 matches; SR - 223.07 and ER - 11.66

Ezhaq Masih: 16 runs and 3 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 160.00 and ER - 8.14

Zeshan Yousaf: 11 runs and 3 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 91.66 and ER - 4.00

Bilal Khan: 10 runs and 3 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 62.50 and ER - 1.50

Sean Byrne: 79 runs in 2 matches; SR - 168.08

OVR vs SOC Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Malta)

OVR vs SOC Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Malta

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sean Byrne, Zeshan Yousaf, Kivian Johnson, Charl Kleine-Punte, Ishantha Kariyawasam, Jojo Thomas, David Marks, Bilal Khan, Jack Barritt, Ezhaq Masih, Michael Hart.

Captain: Charl Kleine-Punte. Vice-captain: Zeshan Yousaf.

OVR vs SOC Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Malta

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sean Byrne, Zeshan Yousaf, Kivian Johnson, Charl Kleine-Punte, Ishantha Kariyawasam, Jojo Thomas, David Marks, Bilal Khan, Jack Barritt, Ezhaq Masih, Michael Hart.

Captain: Charl Kleine-Punte. Vice-captain: David Marks.

Edited by Samya Majumdar

