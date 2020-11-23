A new series is set to begin on the European Cricket Network. Malta is the location for this 33-match tournament which will last for two weeks. Overseas CC will square off against Southern Crusaders CC in the tournament opener.

Overseas CC are one of the oldest clubs in Malta and have some international stars in their line-up. Skipper Jurg Hirschi, Heinrich Gericke and Deon Vosloo have all played T20Is for Malta and are going to be the key throughout ECS Malta 2020.

On the other hand, Southern Crusaders CC were formerly known as HSBC and were renamed earlier this year. It is a side that is largely based on Sri Lankan players and players from the southern part of Malta. Skipper Michael Goonetilleke is an international star while Muhammad Bilal will be a key figure in the tournament as well.

Squads to choose from

Overseas CC: David Marks, Jurg Hirschi, Sean Byrne, Heinrich Gericke, Clyde Palmer, Deon Vosloo, Daniel Kniverton, James Spackman, Andy Naudi, Charl Kleinepunte, Lee Tuck, Christo Viljoen, Gerald Sant, Ethan Xuereb, Jack Barritt, Dean Stevenson, Matthew Towns

Southern Crusaders CC: Micheal Goonetilleke, Angelo Delardon, Ryan Ricky Bastiansz, Ishantha Kariyawasam, Eardley Chandiram, Zeeshan Yousaf, Jojo Thomas, Lakshitha Senavirathna, Royal Butt, Gopal Thakur, Ezhaq Masih, Indika Thilan Perera, Muhammad Bilal, Jamadiul Hossain

Predicted Playing XIs

Overseas CC: Heinrich Gericke, Sean Byrne, Daniel Kniverton, Heinrich Gericke, Clyde Palmer (wk), Deon Vosloo, Andrew Naudi, Christo Viljoen, Jurg Hirschi (c), Lee Tuck, David Marks

Southern Crusaders CC: Michael Goonetilleke (c), Zeeshan Yousaf, Eardley Chandiram, Gopal Thakur (wk), Angelo Delardon, Indika Thilan Perera, Ryan Ricky Bastiansz, Lakshitha Senavirathna, Ezhaq Masih, Muhammad Bilal, Jojo Thomas

Match Details

ECS Malta 2020 Match: Overseas CC vs Southern Crusaders CC

Date: November 2020, 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Malta

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta is expected to be a decent one to bat on. However, the bowlers will have also something in it for them. Thus, a sporting track is likely to be in store for this ECS Malta 2020 match.

ECS T10 Malta November 2020 Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (Overseas CC vs Southern Crusaders CC)

Dream11 Team for OVR vs SOC - ECS Malta 2020

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Clyde Palmer, Heinrich Gericke, Ryan Ricky Bastiansz, Indika Thilan Perera, Deon Vosloo, Michael Goonetilleke, Zeeshan Yousaf, Jurg Hirschi, Muhammad Bilal, David Marks, Lee Tuck

Captain: Heinrich Gericke Vice-captain: Ryan Ricky Bastiansz

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Clyde Palmer, Heinrich Gericke, Ryan Ricky Bastiansz, Indika Thilan Perera, Deon Vosloo, Michael Goonetilleke, Jurg Hirschi, Christo Viljoen, Muhammad Bilal, Lakshitha Senavirathna, Lee Tuck

Captain: Christo Viljoen Vice-captain: Michael Goonetilleke