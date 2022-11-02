OVR vs SWU Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today’s Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ECS T10 Malta, Matches 35 & 36

Overseas (OVR) will lock horns with Swieqi United (SWU) in back-to-back ECS T10 Malta matches at the Marsa Sports Club in Marsa on Wednesday, November 2. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the OVR vs SWU Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Overseas have won only one out of their four matches and are placed at the bottom of the Group B points table. They won their last game against the Southern Crusaders by four runs. Swieqi United, on the other hand, have won two out of their four matches and are third in the Group B standings. They lost their last game to Edex Knights by 42 runs.

OVR vs SWU Match Details

The 35th & 36th matches of the ECS T10 Malta will be played at the Marsa Sports Club in Marsa on Wednesday, November 2. The match is set to take place at 05:00 PM & 07:00 PM IST.

OVR vs SWU, ECS T10 Malta, Matches 35 &36

Date and Time: 2nd November 2022, 05:00 & 07:00 PM IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Marsa

OVR vs SWU Pitch Report

The track at the Marsa Sports Club is a balanced one, where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers will also find some movement with the new ball. The last three matches at the venue have been won by teams batting first.

Last 3 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by teams batting first: 3

Matches won by teams bowling first: 0

Average first-innings score: 119

Average second-innings score: 96

OVR vs SWU Form Guide (Previous Matches)

OVR: W-L-L-L

SWU: L-L-W-W

OVR vs SWU probable playing 11s for today’s match

OVR injury/team news

No major injury updates.

OVR Probable Playing 11

Kivian Johnson, Jaz Cable, Heinrich Gericke, Christiaan Viljoen, Jurg Hirschi, David Marks, Pieter Lourens, George Widdop, Ethan Xuereb, Peter Rydzkowski, Aron Oulton.

SWU injury/team news

No major injury updates.

SWU Probable Playing 11

Qasim Muhammad, Anil Qadir, Waqar Afridi, Abdul Akhtar, Hari Krishnan, Amrit Singh, Adyan Hassan, Asif Sha, Arslan Ahmed, Bilal Qadir, Umar Ulhaq.

OVR vs SWU Dream 11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Anil Qadir (4 matches, 90 runs, Strike Rate: 166.66)

Qadir has kept wickets well and has also been in good form with the bat. He has accumulated 90 runs in four matches at a strike rate of 166.66.

Top Batter Pick

Kivian Johnson (4 matches, 75 runs and 2 wickets, Strike Rate: 120.96 and Economy Rate: 5.00)

Johnson has been in decent touch with the bat this season, scoring 75 runs in four matches. He has also managed to pick up two wickets.

Top All-rounder Pick

Waqar Afridi (4 matches, 144 runs and 3 wickets, Strike Rate: 221.53 and Economy Rate: 9.37)

Afridi is a quality all-rounder who has smashed 144 runs while also scalping three wickets in four matches.

Top Bowler Pick

Adyan Hassan (4 matches, 6 wickets, Economy Rate: 9.60)

Hassan has picked up six wickets in four matches at an economy rate of 9.60. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs.

OVR vs SWU match Captain and Vice-captain choices

Waqar Afridi

Afridi has been performing exceedingly well with both the bat and ball. He has scored 144 runs and scalped three wickets in four matches.

Qasim Muhammad

Muhammad has not performed to the best of his abilities but is expected to turn the tide today. He could prove to be a great captaincy choice for your fantasy team.

5 Must-pick players with stats for OVR vs SWU Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Waqar Afridi 144 runs and 3 wickets in 4 matches Anil Qadir 90 runs in 4 matches Kivian Johnson 75 runs and 2 wicketsin 4 matches Asif Sha 4 wickets in 4 matches Adyan Hassan 6 wickets in 4 matches

OVR vs SWU match expert tips

Waqar Afridi could prove to be a wise multiplier choice for the OVR vs SWU game as he can contribute at a high level with both the bat and ball.

OVR vs SWU Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Matches 35 & 36, Head to Head League

OVR vs SWU Dream11 Prediction Team , Matches 35 & 36, Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: Heinrich Gericke, Anil Qadir

Batters: Kivian Johnson, Jaz Cable, Christiaan Viljoen

All-rounders: David Marks, Waqar Afridi (c), Qasim Muhammad (vc)

Bowlers: Asif Sha, Arslan Ahmed, Bilal Qadir

OVR vs SWU Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Matches 35 & 36, Grand League

OVR vs SWU Dream11 Prediction Team , Matches 35 & 36, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Heinrich Gericke

Batters: Kivian Johnson, Jaz Cable (vc), Aron Oulton

All-rounders: David Marks, Waqar Afridi (c), Qasim Muhammad, Adyan Hassan

Bowlers: Asif Sha, Arslan Ahmed, Bilal Qadir

