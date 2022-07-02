LIG vs WS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy Match 

Lightning (LIG) will lock horns with Western Storm (WS) in a Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy fixture at the Haslegrave Ground in Loughborough on Saturday, July 2.

Lightning Storm finished fourth last season, winning three out of their seven matches. Western Storm also won three out of their seven matches, but finished sixth owing to having a better net run rate. Both teams will be hoping to start their campaign on a winning note today.

LIG vs WS Probable Playing 11 Today

LIG XI

Tammy Beaumont, Piepa Cleary, Marie Kelly, Kathryn Bryce, Sarah Bryce (WK), Lucy Higham, Kirstie Gordon, Sophie Munro, Teresa Graves, Bethan Ellis, Alicia Presland.

WS XI

Georgia Hennessy, Heather Knight, Fi Morris, Sophie Luff, Fran Wilson, Natasha Wraith (WK), Katie George, Alex Griffiths, Nicole Harvey, Claire Nicholas, Lauren Filer.

Match Details

LIG vs WS, Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy

Date and Time: 3rd July 2022, 03:00 PM IST

Venue: Haslegrave Ground, Loughborough.

Pitch Report

The wicket at the Haslegrave Ground is a tricky one to bat on. While the batters will have to toil hard to score runs, the bowlers will get ample help off the surface. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 259 runs.

Today’s LIG vs WS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Sarah Bryce: Bryce scored 202 runs at a strike rate of 73.45 in seven matches last season. She is also safe behind the stumps.

Batters

Tammy Beaumont: Beaumont is a quality top-order batter who scored 167 runs at a strike rate of 73.89 in three matches last season.

Georgia Hennessy: Although Hennessy failed to impress with the bat in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy last year, she picked up nine wickets at an economy rate of 4.92 in seven matches.

All-rounders

Kathryn Bryce: Bryce was an instrumental player for the Lightning last season, scoring 353 runs and scalping 10 wickets in seven matches.

Heather Knight: Knight, who can single-handedly win matches, scored 223 runs and also took a wicket last season.

Bowlers

Claire Nicholas: Nicholas can provide regular breakthroughs. She picked up three wickets at an economy rate of 5.29 in two matches last season.

Kirstie Gordon: Gordon was the Lightning's leading wicket-taker in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy last year, taking 16 wickets at an economy rate of 3.52 in seven matches.

Top 5 best players to pick in LIG vs WS Dream11 prediction team

Sarah Bryce (LIG)

Tammy Beaumont (LIG)

Kathryn Bryce (LIG)

Heather Knight (WS)

Claire Nicholas (WS)

Important Stats for LIG vs WS Dream11 prediction team

Sarah Bryce: 202 runs in 7 matches; SR - 73.45

Tammy Beaumont: 167 runs in 3 matches; SR - 73.89

Kathryn Bryce: 353 runs and 10 wickets in 7 matches; SR - 80.96 and ER - 3.91

Heather Knight: 223 runs and 1 wicket in 3 matches; SR - 97.80 and ER - 6.92

Claire Nicholas: 3 wickets in 2 matches; ER - 5.29

LIG vs WS Dream11 Prediction Today (Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy)

LIG vs WS Dream11 Prediction - Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sarah Bryce, Tammy Beaumont, Fran Wilson, Lucy Hingham, Georgia Hennessy, Heather Knight, Kathryn Bryce, Fi Morris, Claire Nicholas, Kirstie Gordon, Sophie Munro.

Captain: Heather Knight. Vice-captain: Kathryn Bryce.

LIG vs WS Dream11 Prediction - Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sarah Bryce, Tammy Beaumont, Fran Wilson, Georgia Hennessy, Heather Knight, Kathryn Bryce, Piepa Cleary, Marie Kelly, Claire Nicholas, Kirstie Gordon, Alicia Presland.

Captain: Kathryn Bryce. Vice-captain: Tammy Beaumont.

