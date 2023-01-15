PA-W U19 vs RW-W U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Today's Playing 11 for Women's U19 T20 World Cup 2023, Match 5

Pakistan Women Under 19 (PA-W U19) will take on Rwanda Women Under 19 (RW-W U19) in Match 5 of the ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup on Sunday at the Senwes Park in Potchefstroom. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the PA-W U19 vs RW-W U19 Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s, best player picks and pitch reports.

Pakistan Women Under 19 won their only warm-up match against Ireland Women Under 19 by 7 wickets. Rwanda Women Under 19, on the other hand, won one of their two warm-up matches in the tournament.

Rwanda Women Under 19 will try their best to win the match, but the Pakistan Women Under 19 Women are a relatively better team and are expected to win today's nail-biting encounter.

PA-W U19 vs RW-W U19 Match Details

Match 5 of the ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup will be played on January 15 at the Senwes Park in Potchefstroom. The game is set to take place at 1:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PA-W U19 vs RW-W U19, ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup, Match 5

Date and Time: 15th January 2023, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Senwes Park, Potchefstroom

Pitch Report

Senwes Park in Potchefstroom has a well-balanced pitch, which offers a lot of opportunities for both bowlers and batters. The pitch will be fresh, so fans can expect spinners to play a crucial role in the middle overs.

PA-W U19 vs RW-W U19 Form Guide

PA-W U19 - Will be playing their first match

RW-W U19 - Will be playing their first match

PA-W U19 vs RW-W U19 Probable Playing XI

PA-W U19 Playing XI

No major injury updates

Zamina Tahir (wk), Shawaal Zulfiqa, Warda Yousaf, Aqsa Yousaf, Haleema Dar ©, R Aslam, Syeda Aroob Shah, Zaib-un-Nisa, Tahzeeb Shah, Quratulain Ahsen, Haniah Ahmer

RW-W U19 Playing XI

No major injury updates

Merveille Uwase (wk), Henriette Isimbi, Rosine Uwera, Cesarie Muragajimana ©, Giovannis Uwase, Gisele Ishimwe, Sharila Niyomuhoza, Belyse Murekatete, Divine Ishimwe, Zurafat Ishimwe, Sylvia Usabyimana

PA-W U19 vs RW-W U19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Uwase

M Uwase, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. She will bat in the top order and also earn additional points from catches. Z Tahir is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

E Fatima

H Ishimwe and E Fatima are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. S Zulfiqar is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will all bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well in today's match.

All-rounders

S Shah

R Aslam and S Shah are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. L Nasir is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

B Murekatete

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Q Ahsen and B Murekatete. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. A Noor is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

PA-W U19 vs RW-W U19 match captain and vice-captain choices

S Shah

S Shah is one of the best players in the Pakistan Women Under 19 Women's squad as she will bat in the middle order and also bowl in the death overs. She is one of the best captaincy picks for today's match.

E Fatima

E Fatima is one of the best picks in the Pakistan Women Under 19 Women's squad as she will bat in the top order and is in red-hot form. Since the pitch is decent, she can be a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues.

5 Must-Picks for PA-W U19 vs RW-W U19, Match 5

E Fatima

H Ishimwe

G Ishimwe

S Shah

R Aslam

Pakistan Women Under 19 Women vs Rwanda Women Under 19 Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is good for bowling, it is advisable to pick at least 4 death over bowlers, who will bowl in the death overs and also bat in the top order. Making them captains and vice-captains is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Pakistan Women Under 19 Women vs Rwanda Women Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Uwase

Batters: E Fatima, S Zulfiqar, H Ishimwe

All-rounders: L Nasir, S Shah, R Aslam

Bowlers: A Noor, Q Ahsen, B Murekatete, D Gihozo

Pakistan Women Under 19 Women vs Rwanda Women Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Uwase

Batters: E Fatima, S Zulfiqar, H Ishimwe

All-rounders: A Nasir, S Shah, R Aslam, G Ishimwe

Bowlers: A Noor, B Murekatete, D Gihozo

