PA-WU19 vs IR-WU19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Pitch Report for ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup 2025, Match 21

The 21st match of the ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup 2025 will see Pakistan Women Under 19 (PA-WU19) squaring off against Ireland Women Under 19 (IR-WU19) at the Johor Cricket Academy Oval in Johor on Wednesday, January 22. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the PA-WU19 vs IR-WU19 Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Both the teams have won none of their last two matches. Pakistan Women Under 19 lost their last match to England Women Under 19 by six wickets. Ireland Women Under 19 lost their last match to USA Women Under 19 by nine wickets.

These two teams have never played a head-to-head match.

PA-WU19 vs IR-WU19 Match Details

The 21st match of the ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup 2025 will be played on January 22 at the Johor Cricket Academy Oval in Johor. The game is set to take place at 12:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PA-WU19 vs IR-WU19, 21st match

Date and Time: January 22, 2025, 12:00 PM IST

Venue: Johor Cricket Academy Oval, Johor

Pitch Report

The pitch at Johor Cricket Academy Oval in Johor is good for bowlers. The wicket tends to help pacers. The last match played at this venue was between Pakistan Women Under 19 and England Women Under 19, where a total of 133 runs were scored at a loss of 14 wickets.

PA-WU19 vs IR-WU19 Form Guide

PA-WU19 - L N/R

IR-WU19 - L N/R

PA-WU19 vs IR-WU19 Probable Playing XI

PA-WU19 Playing XI

No injury updates

Komal Khan (c), Zoofishan Ayyaz, Aleesa Mukhtiar, Areesha Ansari, Fatima Khan, Haniah Ahmer, Maham Anees, Mahnoor Zeb, Memoona Khalid, Minahil, Quratulain

IR-WU19 Playing XI

No injury updates

Joanna Loughran (wk), Gaby Lewis (c), Rebecca Stokell, Una Raymond-Hoey, Orla Prendergast, Arlene Kelly, Leah Paul, Laura Delany, Aimee Maguire, Freya Sargent, Ava Canning

PA-WU19 vs IR-WU19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

K Khan

K Khan is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. She will bat in the top order and can make the best use of powerplay overs. A Harrison is another good wicket-keeper for today's match.

Batters

A Ansari

A Ansari and R Lowe are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. A Ansari will bat in the middle order and is in top notch form. Z Ayyaz is another good batter pick for today's match.

All-rounders

L McBride

F Khan and L McBride are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both will play a crucial role for their teams in today's match. L McBride will bat in the top order and complete her quota of overs in today's match. She smashed 13 runs and took one wicket in the last match. K Mccartney is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

M Zeb

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are F Sargent and M Zeb. Both the players can scalp a lot of wickets on today's pitch. M Zeb will complete her quota of overs and can take a lot of wickets with her pace bowling. Q Ahsen is another good bowler for today's match.

PA-WU19 vs IR-WU19 match captain and vice-captain choices

L McBride

L McBride is in top notch form and has been performing well in every match. She will bat in the top order and complete her quota of overs, which makes her the top captaincy or vice-captaincy option for today's match. She smashed 13 runs and took one wicket in the last match.

M Zeb

M Zeb is the most crucial pick from the Pakistan Women Under 19 squad as she will bat in the middle order and complete her quota of overs. Fans can make her captain in some grand league teams. She took two wickets in the last match.

5 Must-Picks for PA-WU19 vs IR-WU19, 21st match

M Zeb

L McBride

F Khan

F Sargent

A Ansari

Pakistan Women Under 19 vs Ireland Women Under 19 Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Pakistan Women Under 19 vs Ireland Women Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: K Khan

Batters: A Ansari, R Lowe

All-rounders: L McBride, K Mccartney, F Khan

Bowlers: F Sargent, Q Ahsen, M Zeb, E McGee, M Ahmed

Pakistan Women Under 19 vs Ireland Women Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Harrison

Batters: A Ansari

All-rounders: L McBride, F Khan

Bowlers: F Sargent, Q Ahsen, M Zeb, E McGee, M Ahmed, J Jackson, N MacNulty

