PA-WU19 vs SAM-WU19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Pitch Report for ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup 2025, 4th Place Playoff 1

The 1st 4th Place Playoff match of the ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup 2025 will see Pakistan Women Under 19 (PA-WU19) squaring off against Samoa Women Under 19 (SAM-WU19) at the Johor Cricket Academy Oval in Johor on Friday, January 24. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the PA-WU19 vs SAM-WU19 Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Both the teams have won none of their last two matches. Pakistan Women Under 19 lost their last match of the tournament to Ireland Women Under 19 by 13 runs. Samoa Women Under 19 lost their last match of the tournament to New Zealand Women Under 19 by 67 runs.

These two teams have never played a head-to-head match.

PA-WU19 vs SAM-WU19 Match Details

The 1st 4th Place Playoff match of the ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup 2025 will be played on January 24 at the Johor Cricket Academy Oval in Johor. The game is set to take place at 8:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PA-WU19 vs SAM-WU19, 1st 4th Place Playoff match

Date and Time: January 24, 2025, 8:00 AM IST

Venue: Johor Cricket Academy Oval, Johor

Pitch Report

The pitch at Johor Cricket Academy Oval in Johor is good for bowlers. The wicket tends to help pacers. The last match played at this venue was between Pakistan Women Under 19 and Ireland Women Under 19, where a total of 128 runs were scored at a loss of 12 wickets.

PA-WU19 vs SAM-WU19 Form Guide

PA-WU19 - L L N/R

SAM-WU19 - L L N/R

PA-WU19 vs SAM-WU19 Probable Playing XI

PA-WU19 Playing XI

No injury updates

Komal Khan (c), Zoofishan Ayyaz, Aleesa Mukhtiar, Areesha Ansari, Fatima Khan, Haniah Ahmer, Maham Anees, Mahnoor Zeb, Memoona Khalid, Minahil, Quratulain

SAM-WU19 Playing XI

No injury updates

Norah Salima, Angel Sootaga (wk), Verra Farane, Olive Lefaga, Avetia Mapu ©, Stella Sagalala, Jane Manase, Stefania Pauga, Katrina Samu, Silepea Polataivao, Masina Tafea

PA-WU19 vs SAM-WU19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

K Khan

K Khan is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. She will bat in the top order and can make the best use of powerplay overs. A Sootaga is another good wicket-keeper for today's match.

Batters

A Ansari

A Ansari and M Ahmed are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. A Ansari will bat in the middle order and is in top notch form. Z Ayyaz is another good batter pick for today's match.

All-rounders

O Lefaga

F Khan and O Lefaga are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both will play a crucial role for their teams in today's match. O Lefaga will bat in the top order and complete her quota of overs in today's match. She took three wickets in the last match. V Farane is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

M Zeb

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Khalid and M Zeb. Both the players can take a lot of wickets on today's pitch. M Zeb will complete her quota of overs and can take a lot of wickets with her pace bowling. Q Ahsen is another good bowler for today's match.

PA-WU19 vs SAM-WU19 match captain and vice-captain choices

F Khan

F Khan is in top notch form and has been performing well in every match. She will bat in the top order and complete her quota of overs, which makes her the top captaincy or vice-captaincy option for today's match. She smashed 10 runs and bowled two overs in the last match.

M Zeb

M Zeb is the most crucial pick from the Pakistan Women Under 19 squad as she will bat in the middle order and complete her quota of overs. Fans can make her captain in some grand league teams. She took two wickets in the first match.

5 Must-Picks for PA-WU19 vs SAM-WU19, 1st 4th Place Playoff match

M Zeb

F Khan

O Lefaga

Q Ahsen

A Ansari

Pakistan Women Under 19 vs Samoa Women Under 19 Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Pakistan Women Under 19 vs Samoa Women Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: K Khan

Batters: A Ansari, Z Ayyaz

All-rounders: F Khan, O Lefaga, V Farane, A Mapu, T Imdad

Bowlers: Q Ahsen, M Zeb, M Khalid

Pakistan Women Under 19 vs Samoa Women Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: K Khan

Batters: A Ansari

All-rounders: F Khan, O Lefaga, V Farane, A Mapu, N Salima

Bowlers: Q Ahsen, M Zeb, M Khalid, M Tafea

