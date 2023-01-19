PAC vs AJC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for TNCA Future Talents T20, Match 5

The 5th match of the TNCA Future Talents T20 will see Pachaiyappas College (PAC) squaring off against AM Jain College (AJC) at the Guru Nanak College Ground in Chennai on Thursday, January 19. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the PAC vs AJC Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Both teams will be playing their first matches of the season after a successful domestic tournament. Pachaiyappas College has various in-form players, whereas AM Jain College has a young squad of promising players.

AM Jain College will give it their all to win the match, but Pachaiyappas College is expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

PAC vs AJC Match Details

The 5th match of the TNCA Future Talents T20 will be played on January 19 at the Guru Nanak College Ground in Chennai. The game is set to take place at 8:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PAC vs AJC, Match 5

Date and Time: 19th January 2023, 8:30 AM IST

Venue: Guru Nanak College Ground, Chennai

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams would prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Anna University and Sri RKM Vivekananda, where a total of 147 runs were scored at a loss of 11 wickets.

PAC vs AJC Form Guide

PAC - Will be playing their first match

AJC - Will be playing their first match

PAC vs AJC Probable Playing XI

PAC Playing XI

No injury updates

HI-Waseem Ahmed (wk), R-Amaran, K-Vishal, A-Vignesh, P-Kannan, S-Sachin, R-Kaleeswaran, D-Pradeep, GM-Ezhil Vannan, E-Anbumani, S-Maran

AJC Playing XI

No injury updates

Mohana Sundaram (wk), Koushik, Tamil Maran, Niranjan, R Aravindhan, Jagadeshwaran, Tushar, Chiranjeevi, Chirag, Manikandan, Prasanth

PAC vs AJC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

H Ahmed

H Ahmed is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. M Sundaram is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

J Ranjithkumar

J Ranjithkumar and A Vignesh are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. T Maran played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

D Pradeep

Jagadeshwaran and D Pradeep are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. Poosalar is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

Ashwin

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are G Vannan and Ashwin. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. E Anbumani is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

PAC vs AJC match captain and vice-captain choices

J Ranjithkumar

J Ranjithkumar will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match.

D Pradeep

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make D Pradeep as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs in the match. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for PAC vs AJC, Match 5

D Pradeep

T Maran

A Vignesh

J Ranjithkumar

G Vannan

Pachaiyappas College vs AM Jain College Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 3 all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Pachaiyappas College vs AM Jain College Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: H Ahmed, A Sundaram

Batters: J Rajnithkumar, T Maran, A Vignesh

All-rounders: Jagdeshwaran, D Pradeep, Poosalar

Bowlers: Ashwin, G Vannan, E Anbumani

Pachaiyappas College vs AM Jain College Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: H Ahmed

Batters: J Rajnithkumar, T Maran, A Vignesh, Niranjan

All-rounders: Jagdeshwaran, D Pradeep, R Abishek

Bowlers: Ashwin, G Vannan, E Anbumani

Poll : 0 votes