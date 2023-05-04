PAC vs RAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Joma Caribbean T10, Match 6

The sixth match of the Joma Caribbean T10 will see the Pacers (PAC) square off against the Rangers (RAN) at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua, North Sound on Thursday, May 4. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the PAC vs RAN Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

The Pacers lost in their first appearance of the tournament. The Rangers, on the other hand, have started off the tournament with a win. While the Pacers will look to pick up their first win of the tournament, the Rangers will look to continue their winning momentum.

PAC vs RAN Match Details

The sixth game of the Joma Caribbean T10 will be played on May 4 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua, North Sound. The match will commence at 7.30 am IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: PAC vs RAN, Match 6, Joma Caribbean T10

Date and Time: May 4, 2023, Thursday; 7.30 am IST.

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua, North Sound

PAC vs RAN Probable Playing XIs

PAC Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

PAC Probable Playing XI

J Henry, N Elvin, G Williams, T Williams Jr, M Charles, K Gore, J Martin, K Scott, N McKenzie, K Pitman, and M Caesar.

RAN Team/Injury Updates

No major injury updates.

RAN Probable Playing XI

J Andrew, U Smith, T Benjamin, M Marcellin, Y Ottley, K James, D Benta, D Wills, J James, G Williams, and S Peters.

PAC vs RAN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

J Andrew

Andrew looked in good touch with the bat in the first match. He could be a good pick from the wicketkeeper category for this match.

Batter

T Williams Jr

Williams looked in decent touch in the first match. He can pick up valuable points batting in the top-order. He will be a good pick for the match.

All-rounder

K Scott

Scott is an effective all-rounder who can change the course of a match with either the bat or the ball. He looked in good form in both of his trades in the last match and will be a crucial pick for the match.

Bowler

M McKenzie

M McKenzie had a mediocre outing in the first match. But he has the ability to pick up wickets at crucial stages for the team and that makes him a brilliant pick for the match.

PAC vs RAN match captain and vice-captain choices

K Scott

Scott can be a very effective all-rounder for his team. He has the ability to score important runs for the team and also pick up crucial wickets. Scott is a safe choice as the captain or vice-captain of the team.

K James

James looked in good form with both the bat and the ball in the first match. He will be a risky yet worthy bet to take as the captain or vice-captain for this match.

Five Must-Picks for PAC vs RAN, Match 6

J Andrew

T Williams Jr

K James

K Scott

M McKenzie

PAC vs RAN Match Expert Tips

For most of the game, the pitch will act in favor of the batters. Top-order batters will be the prime picks for the match.

Take your fantasy game to the next level!!! For more fantasy tips, click here.

PAC vs RAN Dream11 Prediction, Match 6, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeepers: J Henry, J Andrews

Batters: T Williams Jr, B Henry, U Smith

All-rounders: K James, K Scott, D Benta

Bowlers: M McKenzie, G Williams, S Peters

PAC vs RAN Dream11 Prediction, Match 6, Grand League Team

