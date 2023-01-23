PAC vs STK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for TNCA Future Talents T20, Quarter Final 3

The third quarter-final match of the TNCA Future Talents T20 will see Pachaiyappas College (PAC) squaring off against SRMIST Kattankulathur (STK) at the Guru Nanak College Ground in Chennai on Monday, January 23. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the PAC vs STK Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Pachaiyappas College won their last match against AM Jain College by 111 runs. SRMIST Kattankulathur, on the other hand, won their last match against Sir Theayagaraya by 10 wickets.

SRMIST Kattankulathur will give it their all to win the match, but Pachaiyappas College are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

PAC vs STK Match Details

The third quarter-final match of the TNCA Future Talents T20 will be played on January 23 at the Guru Nanak College Ground in Chennai. The game is set to take place at 8.30 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PAC vs STK, Match Quarter Final 3

Date and Time: 23rd January 2023, 8.30 am IST

Venue: Guru Nanak College Ground, Chennai

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batters who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams would prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch.

The last match played on this pitch was between SSN College and Sri RKM Vivekananda, where a total of 329 runs were scored at a loss of 15 wickets.

PAC vs STK Form Guide

PAC - W

STK - W

PAC vs STK Probable Playing XI

PAC Playing XI

No injury updates.

S-Sachin, J-Ranjithkumar, HI-Waseem Ahmed (wk), Sanjay Shrinivas, K-Vishal, A-Vignesh, R-Kaleeswaran, R-Abishek, GM-Ezhil Vannan, E-Anbumani, and R-Krithick Babu.

STK Playing XI

No injury updates.

GK Shyam, Vignesh Iyer, Ram Arvindh (c & wk), Krish Jain, Shubhang Mishra, Shyam Sundar, Pranav Kumar, Mohammed Kamil, Bhupathiraju Munish Verma, GS-Samuvel Raj, and S Kishan Kumar.

PAC vs STK Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

A Vignesh

A Vignesh is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. R Arvindh is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

G Shyam

G Shyam and V Iyer are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. J Ranjithkumar played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

R Kaleeswaran

R Kaleeswaran and S Shrinivas are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. M Kamil is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

G Raj

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are R Babu and G Raj. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. K Kumar is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

PAC vs STK match captain and vice-captain choices

R Kaleeswaran

R Kaleeswaran will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He smashed 15 runs and picked up four wickets in the last match.

G Raj

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make G Raj your captain or vice-captain as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs in the match. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He scalped three wickets in the last match.

5 Must-Picks for PAC vs STK, Match Quarter Final 3

G Raj

G Shyam

R Babu

V Iyer

R Kaleeswaran

Pachaiyappas College vs SRMIST Kattankulathur Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Pachaiyappas College vs SRMIST Kattankulathur Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeepers: A Vignesh, R Arvindh

Batters: G Shyam, V Iyer, J Ranjithkumar

All-rounders: R Kaleeswaran, M Kamil, S Shrinivas

Bowlers: K Kumar, G Raj, R Babu

Pachaiyappas College vs SRMIST Kattankulathur Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: A Vignesh

Batters: G Shyam, V Iyer

All-rounders: R Kaleeswaran, M Kamil, S Shrinivas, R Abishek

Bowlers: K Kumar, G Raj, R Babu, G Vannan

