Pachaiyappas College vs SRMIST Kattankulathur - Dream11 Prediction - TNCA Future Talents T20

Pachaiyappas College will take on SRMIST Kattankulathur in the third quarter-final of the TNCA Future Talents T20 at the Guru Nanak College Ground, Chennai on Monday, January 23. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the PAC vs STK Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

Both teams recorded big wins in their respective first games. Pachaiyappas College racked up 159/6 in 20 overs before bowling out AM Jain College for 48. On the other hand, SRMIST Kattankulathur shot Sir Theayagaraya out for 99 and chased it down in 100.

PAC vs STK, Match Details

The third quarter-final match of the TNCA Future Talents T20 between Pachaiyappas College and SRMIST Kattankulathur will be played on January 23, 2023, at Guru Nanak College Ground, Chennai. The game is set to take place at 8.30 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: PAC vs STK

Date & Time: January 23, 2023, 8.30 am IST

Venue: Guru Nanak College Ground, Chennai

Pitch Report

There have been some very high scores (three in excess of 230) and a couple of lowish totals as well at the Guru Nanak College Ground in Chennai. There is something in it for everybody and hence, a good all-round surface should be in store for this game.

PAC vs STK Probable Playing 11 today

Pachaiyappas College Team News

No major injury concerns.

Pachaiyappas College Probable Playing XI: S-Sachin, J-Ranjithkumar, HI-Waseem Ahmed (wk), Sanjay Shrinivas, K-Vishal, A-Vignesh, R-Kaleeswaran, R-Abishek, GM-Ezhil Vannan, E-Anbumani, and R-Krithick Babu.

SRMIST Kattankulathur Team News

No major injury concerns.

SRMIST Kattankulathur Probable Playing XI: GK Shyam, Vignesh Iyer, Ram Arvindh (c & wk), Krish Jain, Shubhang Mishra, Shyam Sundar, Pranav Kumar, Muohammed Kamil, Bhupathiraju Munish Verma, GS-Samuvel Raj, and S Kishan Kumar.

Today’s PAC vs STK Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

A-Vignesh (1 match, 49 runs, 2 catches)

A-Vignesh top-scored for PAC in the last encounter. He scored 49 off 34 balls where he hit five fours and two sixes. He also took a couple of catches.

Top Batter Pick

GK Shyam (1 match, 40 runs)

GK Shyam opened the batting for STK and he batted really well. He scored 40 runs off 19 balls in a knock, which comprised of eight boundaries.

Top All-rounder Pick

Sanjay Shrinivas (1 match, 15 runs, 1 wicket)

Sanjay Shrinivas got a decent start with the bat and scored 15, batting at No. 4. The off-spinning all-rounder took 1/7 from three overs in the last game.

Top Bowler Pick

GS-Samuvel Raj (1 match, 3 wickets)

GS-Samuvel Raj bowled a solid spell in STK’s first game. He picked up three wickets and gave away only 12 runs from 3.5 overs.

PAC vs STK match captain and vice-captain choices

R-Kaleeswaran (1 match, 15 runs, 4 wickets)

R-Kaleeswaran had a superb game with the ball and returned with figures of 4-2-7-4. He also scored 15 off 13 balls, batting in the lower middle-order.

Vignesh Iyer (1 match, 53 runs)

Vignesh Iyer batted excellently in the last game. He smashed 53 in just 18 deliveries in a knock which included three fours and six maximums.

5 Must-picks with player stats for PAC vs STK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats R-Kaleeswaran 15 runs & 4 wickets in 1 match Vignesh Iyer 53 runs in 1 match A-Vignesh 49 runs in 1 match GS-Samuvel Raj 3 wickets in 1 match GK Shyam 40 runs in 1 match

PAC vs STK match expert tips

Both teams have some quality all-rounders and top-order batters. Thus, the likes of Vignesh Iyer, GK Shyam, Muohammed Kamil, Sanjay Shrinivas and R-Kaleeswaran will be the ones to watch out for.

PAC vs STK Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Pachaiyappas College vs SRMIST Kattankulathur - TNCA Future Talents T20.

Wicketkeepers: Ram Arvindh, A-Vignesh

Batters: Vignesh Iyer, GK Shyam, J-Ranjithkumar

All-rounders: Muohammed Kamil, Sanjay Shrinivas, R-Kaleeswaran

Bowlers: S Kishan Kumar, GS-Samuvel Raj, R-Krithick Babu

PAC vs STK Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Pachaiyappas College vs SRMIST Kattankulathur - TNCA Future Talents T20.

Wicketkeeper: A-Vignesh

Batters: Vignesh Iyer, GK Shyam, S-Sachin

All-rounders: Bhupathiraju Munish Verma, Muohammed Kamil, Sanjay Shrinivas, R-Kaleeswaran

Bowlers: GS-Samuvel Raj, GM-Ezhil Vannan, R-Krithick Babu

Poll : 0 votes