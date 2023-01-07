The Pakistan Association of Hong Kong (PACC) will take on the Hong Kong Cricket Club (HKCC) in the opening match of the Men’s Premier League One-Day Tournament 2022-23 at the Hong Kong Cricket Club in Wong Nai on Sunday, January 8. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the PACC vs HKCC Dream11 prediction.

With one victory, two defeats, and one no result, the Pakistan Association of Hong Kong finished fourth in the Men’s Premier League One-Day Tournament last season. The Hong Kong Cricket Club, meanwhile, went undefeated in the league phase with two victories and two no-results but lost to Kowloon Cricket Club in the final.

PACC vs HKCC, Men’s Premier League One-Day Tournament 2022-23

The one match of the Men’s Premier League One-Day Tournament 2022-23 between the Pakistan Association of Hong Kong and the Hong Kong Cricket Club will be played on January 8 at the Hong Kong Cricket Club in Wong Nai. The game is set to take place at 7 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PACC vs HKCC, Match 1, Men’s Premier League One-Day Tournament 2022-23

Date & Time: January 8th 2023, 7 AM IST

Venue: Hong Kong Cricket Club, Wong Nai

PACC vs HKCC Pitch Report

The pitch at the Hong Kong Cricket Club in Wong Nai is likely to be a decent one to bat on. But there could be some turn on offer for the spinners, with 250-260 being a par total at the venue.

PACC vs HKCC Probable Playing 11 today

Pakistan Association of Hong Kong team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Pakistan Association of Hong Kong Probable Playing XI: Yasim Murtaza, Manjinder Singh, Zeeshan Ali (wk), Tanwir Afzal (c), Hamed Khan, Ehsan Nawaz, Hassan Khan Mohammad, Mohammad Rawaid Etesham, Nasrulla Rana, Mohammad Waheed, Hafeez Khan.

Hong Kong Cricket Club team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Hong Kong Cricket Club Probable Playing XI: Martin Coetzee, Ninad Shah, Nizakat Khan, Rahul Sharma, Kinchit Shah (c), Luke Jones, David Jacquier (wk), Ayush Shukla, Adil Mehmood, Finn Ridley, Daniel Mapp.

Today’s PACC vs HKCC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Zeeshan Ali

Zeeshan Ali is safe behind the stumps and is quite handy with the bat as well.

Top Batter Pick

Nizakat Khan

Nizakat Khan has a decent record in List ‘A’ cricket. The 30-year-old top-order batter has an average of 30.52, scoring one hundred and seven fifties in his 50-over career. Last season, he amassed 148 runs in three innings.

Top All-rounder Pick

Yasim Murtaza

Yasim Murtaza was brilliant with both bat and ball in the recent Premier T20 league in Hong Kong. He took 10 wickets and scored 122 runs in five games.

Top Bowler Pick

Ehsan Nawaz

Ehsan Nawaz picked up nine wickets and amassed 130 runs in five matches in the T20 competition.

PACC vs HKCC match captain and vice-captain choices

Kinchit Shah

Kinchit Shah is one of the most renowned names in Hong Kong cricket. He scored 67 runs and took two wickets in four encounters in the T20 tournament recently. Overall, he has an average of 32.06 and has picked up 37 wickets in his List ‘A’ career.

Tanwir Afzal

Tanwir Afzal was the star performer for PACC in the 50-over tournament last season. He made 152 runs in three outings and returned with nine scalps with the ball. In the T20 league a couple of months ago, he scored 102 runs and took one wicket.

5 Must-picks with player stats for PACC vs HKCC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Kinchit Shah (HKCC)

Tanwir Afzal (PACC)

Yasim Murtaza (PACC)

Ehsan Nawaz (PACC)

Nizakat Khan (HKCC)

PACC vs HKCC match expert tips

Both teams have some quality top-order batters and all-rounders in their ranks. The likes of Nizakat Khan, Martin Coetzee, Tanwir Afzal, Kinchit Shah, and Yasim Murtaza will be the ones to watch out for in the PACC vs HKCC game.

PACC vs HKCC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

PACC vs HKCC Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Zeeshan Ali

Batters: Manjinder Singh, Ninad Shah, Nizakat Khan, Martin Coetzee

All-rounders: Tanwir Afzal (vc), Kinchit Shah (c), Yasim Murtaza

Bowlers: Ehsan Nawaz, Adil Mehmood, Mohammad Waheed

PACC vs HKCC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

PACC vs HKCC Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Zeeshan Ali

Batters: Ninad Shah, Nizakat Khan (vc), Mohammad Rawaid Etesham

All-rounders: Rahul Sharma, Tanwir Afzal, Kinchit Shah, Yasim Murtaza (c)

Bowlers: Ehsan Nawaz, Nasrulla Rana, Ayush Shukla

Get IND vs SL Live Score for the 3rd T20I at Sportskeeda. Follow us for live updates & latest news.

Poll : 0 votes