PAD vs CRS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Bologna, Match 10

Padova CC (PAD) will take on the Cricket Stars (CRS) in the 10th Match of the ECS T10 Bologna on Wednesday at the Oval Rastignano in Bologna.

The Cricket Stars had a great start to the tournament, winning the first match against Lucca United by 96 runs. Padova CC, on the other hand, lost their first match to Bologna Cricket Club by 16 runs.

Padova CC will be desperate to return to winning ways, but the Cricket Stars are a relatively better team. The match is expected to be won by the Cricket Stars.

PAD vs CRS Probable Playing XI

PAD Playing XI

Nishaermal Fernando (wk), Pidusha Fernando, Nuwan Sameera (c), Tharuka Rodrigo, Pathirage Sadev, Ranga Liyana, Kumara Lakmal, Ramesh De Silva, Radika Suren, Tharindu Akalanka

CRS Playing XI

Nasir Ramzan (wk), Manpreet Singh, Abdul Rehman, Babar Hussain, Attic Ur Rehman, Rajmani Singh, Lovepreet Singh, Deependra Singh, Haseeb Khan, Sukhpal Singh, Sheraz Afzal

Match Details

PAD vs CRS, ECS T10 Brescia, Match 10

Date and Time: July 13, 2022, 2:00 PM IST

Venue: Oval Rastignano, Bologna

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Oval Rastignano in Bologna is batting-friendly. There have been multiple 100+ innings at this pitch so you can expect another high-scoring match. Pacers are likely to get some assistance from the wicket if they hit the right areas.

The pitch should not change considerably throughout the game, so both teams will aim to bat first and set a good target after winning the toss.

PAD vs CRS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

N Ramzan, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will bat in the top order and also earn additional points from catches. He smashed 30 runs in 15 balls in the last match against Lucca United.

Batters

A Ur Rehman and A Rehman are the two best batsmen to pick for the Dream11 team. B Hussain is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will all bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well in today's match.

All-rounders

K Lakmal and P Fernando are the best all-rounders to pick for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. P Fernando smashed 37 runs and took two wickets in the last match against Bologna Cricket Club.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are N Sameera and T Rodrigo. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. H Khan is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top players to pick in PAD vs CRS Dream11 prediction team

K Lakmal (PAD)

P Fernando (PAD)

H Khan (CRS)

Padova CC vs Cricket Stars: Important stats for Dream11 team

H Khan - Three wickets

P Fernando - 37 runs and two wickets

A Ur Rehman - 58 runs

Padova CC vs Cricket Stars Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Bologna)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: N Ramzan, P Sadev, A Rehman, A Ur Rehman, B Hussain, P Fernando, K Lakmal, H Khan, N Sameera, Sukhpal Singh, T Rodrigo

Captain: P Fernando Vice Captain: K Lakmal

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: N Ramzan, A Rehman, A Ur Rehman, B Hussain, P Fernando, K Lakmal, H Khan, N Sameera, Sukhpal Singh, T Rodrigo, Sukhraj Singh

Captain: P Fernando Vice Captain: A Ur Rehman

