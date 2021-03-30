PAD vs LON Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 match - March 31st, 2021

Match number 12 of the ECS T10 Venice will see Padova take on Lonigo at the Venezia Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

Padova have not had a great tournament so far, with just one win in four games. They come into this fixture, having lost to Trentino Aquila by nine runs. Batting first, Trentino posted 115/3 in 10 overs but in response, Padova could only score 106/6 in their quota of 10 overs.

Meanwhile, Lonigo will be making their ECS debut and will look to make the most of their first appearance. The team is pretty much unknown, so the pressure will be on Padova to win the game.

Squads to choose from:

Padova

Asad Ali, Ghulam Abbas, Akash Handun, Kalum Warnakulasuriya, Nishendra Rodrigo, Ramesh Silva, Ranil Fernando, Anton Costa, Cresley Fernando, Nuwan Sameera, Prabath Marasingha, Salinda Kodikara, Damith Kosala, Nissanka Kuda, Sampath Ungamannadige, Tharuka Rodrigo

Lonigo

Neeraj Bhatia, Harmesh Lal, Sagheer Hussain, Bhavneet Singh, Gurbhajan Singh, Gurjeet Kundlas, Rohit Adia, Rupwinder Singh, Sandeep Singh, Jashanpreet Singh, Vijay Kumar, Kamaljeet Singh, Ranjit Singh, Satvir Singh, Balwinder Singh

Probable Playing XIs

Padova

Asad Ali, Cresley Fernando, Ghulam Abbas, Akash Handun, Nuwan Sameera(c), Salinda Kodikara, Nissanka Kuda, Prabath Marasingha, Tharuka Rodrigo, Sampath Ungamannadige(wk), Damith Kosala

Lonigo

Neeraj Bhatia, Harmesh Lal, Sagheer Hussain, Gurbhajan Singh, Gurjeet Kundlas, Rohit Adia, Rupwinder Singh, Sandeep Singh, Jashanpreet Singh, Vijay Kumar (c), Harwinder Singh (wk)

Match Details

Match: Padova vs Lonigo, Match 12

Date: March 31, 2021, 7.00 PM IST

Venue: Venezia Cricket Ground

Pitch Report

Both teams will ideally look to bowl first on this surface, which has little help for both the pacers and spinners.

Unlike most ECS tournaments where the batsmen have made the most of the dimensions of the ground, here they have struggled to get big scores. Anything over 90 might be a challenging total.

PAD vs LON Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

PAD vs LON Dream11 Team

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tharuka Rodrigo, Damith Kosala Warnakulasuriya, Cresley Fernando, Nuwan Sameera Arachchige, Nissanka Kuda, Neeraj Bhatia, Prabath Marasingha, Harmesh Lal, Sagheer Hussain, Rupwinder Singh

Captain: Nuwan Sameera Arachchige, Vice-captain: Damith Kosala Warnakulasuriya

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tharuka Rodrigo, Damith Kosala Warnakulasuriya, Cresley Fernando, Nuwan Sameera Arachchige, Salinda Kodikara, Neeraj Bhatia, Rohit Adia, Harmesh Lal, Sagheer Hussain, Rupwinder Singh

Captain: Cresley Fernando, Vice-captain: Salinda Kodikara